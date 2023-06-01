News

Alan Shearer details his choice of three from St James’ Park

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who have most impressed him this past year.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the season.

The NUFC legend including two who played pivotal roles at St James’ Park, as well as Alan Shearer selecting his manager of the season…

Premier League official announcement of Alan Shearer team and manager of the season:

Nick Pope (NEW)

“He’s played behind a really mean defence, but when teams have got through that defence, he’s barely put a foot wrong all season.”

Kieran Trippier (NEW)

“He’s skippered Newcastle to an incredible season. Hardly let anyone down and gave magnificent performances week after week.”

John Stones (MCI)

“Used in different roles this season by Pep Guardiola at Man City, but has been immaculate.”

William Saliba (ARS)

“He’s been superb in most of the matches, and when he hasn’t played, Arsenal definitely missed him.”

Pervis Estupinan (BHA)

“Played the vast majority of matches for Brighton and had a magnificent season.”

Rodri (MCI)

“At the base of midfield, I’ve got Rodri. Technically superb and really difficult to beat.”

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI)

“A centre-forward’s dream. No wonder [Erling] Haaland got so many goals with the Belgian passing him the ball. His ability to find that pass, whether it’s a cross into the box or a ball in behind, has been absolutely incredible.”

Martin Odegaard (ARS)

“Captained Arsenal all season as they just fell short in the title race. But he has been so impressive.”

Marcus Rashford (MUN)

“Without him, Manchester United would’ve been in trouble this season. He’s really stood up and scored some amazing goals.”

Harry Kane (TOT)

“In any other season, Kane would’ve been spoken about so many times with the goals he’s scored. But because of Haaland, maybe he hasn’t got the praise that he should have.”

Erling Haaland (MCI)

“How can he not be in my team? The number of goals he has scored has been frightening. What a season he has had. Has set different standards.”

Manager: Eddie Howe (NEW)

“For him to have taken Newcastle into the top four, and back to the Champions League, has been superb. Not only has he brought players in and improved them, but he’s also done the same with the players that were already there. What a job he’s done!”

