Alan Pardew surveys the situation now at Newcastle United and what is the potential…?

Alan Pardew spent just over four years at Newcastle United.

Mike Ashley sacking Chris Hughton when he had Newcastle safely in mid-table in November 2010, with Pardew taking over in early December (2010).

Then four years and a few weeks later, Alan Pardew walking out on Newcastle as he thought Crystal Palace was a better bet in late December 2014.

Amazingly, Mike Ashley actually pocketed £2m compensation from Palace for the services of Alan Pardew.

The circus continued at St James’ Park, as instead of bringing in a proper replacement, Ashley handed the job to Pardew’s assistant John Carver.

Inheriting a team with 26 points from the first 19 Premier League matches of the 2014/15 season, Carver almost did the impossible. Winning only two of the next 18, losing 12 of them including an eight in a row run, only reaching safety on the final day with that Jonas Gutierrez inspired 2-0 win over West Ham.

Alan Pardew will be forever seen as Mike Ashley’s man and indeed, he says he still keeps in touch with him.

Now speaking about what is happening under Eddie Howe though, whilst I will never forgive him for much of what he said and did whilst at Newcastle United, I DO, however, think that Alan Pardew genuinely wants NUFC to do well, unlike Mike Ashley and many of the other minions he employed during that near decade and a half.

Alan Pardew speaking to Talksport:

“It is so great for Newcastle now.

“I was with some Newcastle friends recently and they are loving it.

“The whole city.

“Newcastle now have the finance to finally compete, to be what they always wanted, what they always felt they were.

“They are one of the greatest supported clubs in the world… let alone in England.

“To have the finance now, the whole city is buzzing, it is a great feeling.

“It is not just about the football, it is what it does for the community and the city.

“They have the clout, Newcastle, to go to the next level.

“You are now going from a Champions League [qualifying] team, which Eddie has got them to, to winning a trophy.

“They have thrown £300m towards it, which is a lot of money to spend on a football club in any language, but you have to spend it wisely.

“As we have seen at Everton and Chelsea, if you don’t spend it well it can come back and bite you, leave you in an even worse position.”

Alan Pardew asked if he is still in contact with Mike Ashley?:

“Yes, I keep in touch with Mike.

“I think he [Mike Ashley] is on the verge of doing something again in football.”

