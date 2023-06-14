Transfer Market

After days of intensive talks Newcastle United closing in on stunning Nicolo Barella signing – Report

Wednesday night has brought news that Eddie Howe could be close to landing Nicolo Barella.

The Telegraph report that the Newcastle United Head Coach is pushing hard to make two massive signings as the centre-piece of his summer 2023 transfer business.

In an ‘exclusive’, The Telegraph saying that as well as a James Maddison deal that Newcastle continue to work on, Nicolo Barella is the other half of the ideal duo Howe would love to land.

The dynamic Italian international midfielder has won both domestic cup competitions with Inter this season, as well as helping them to third in Serie A. Whilst Nicolo Barella was of course also one of the losing Inter players in the Champions League final.

It would be a significant coup for Newcastle United and Eddie Howe if they can land Nicolo Barella, with the 26 year old able to play number 6 (also plays as an 8) and allow Bruno Guimaraes to play further up the pitch, with also potentially James Maddison in an even more forward role.

The Telegraph say that ongoing talks this week have seen discussions / negotiations on what their information says would be a deal of around £50m to land Nicolo Barella.

The newspaper saying that whilst there is still some work to be done, they have been told by ‘multiple sources’ that a deal is definitely possible.

The report says that landing Nicolo Barella would make him the biggest earner at Newcastle United and I am guessing would probably spark an upgrade in wages for one or two current players, to ensure there is not too big a gap to the key performers already at NUFC.

The Telegraph state that Eddie Howe is insistent that he wants both James Maddison and Nicolo Barella, supplemented by some other lower cost signings, rather than going for maybe four or five signings of similar standing / cost.

The newspaper says that the Newcastle United hierarchy are still very confident on James Maddison after two previous offers were rejected by Leicester. Maddison only has one year left on his contract and with the Foxes relegated they have to sell, so Newcastle are just waiting for them to compromise on the now unrealistic £60m they are still trying to hold out for.

Nicolo Barella is an all action midfielder who you could see very much fitting in with this hard working Newcastle team and he also would add a decent amount of extra goal threat.

In 31 Serie A starts this season (plus four sub appearances) he had 12 direct goal contributions, scoring six and six assists. These past three seasons with Inter in Serie A, in total he has started 86 games and had 12 sub appearances, with 37 direct goal involvements, scoring 12 and 25 assists.

With James Maddison you can’t help but be impressed with his stats, just the 28 Premier League starts (two sub appearances) last season but 19 direct goal involvements, scoring ten and nine assists.

Whilst these last five Premier League seasons with Leicester, James Maddison has started 144 Premier League matches (19 sub appearances), with 75 direct goal involvements, scoring 43 and 32 assists.

This would be some duo of additions if Eddie Howe can bring them in.

