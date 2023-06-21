News

A nightmare night for Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak ended the season in great form for Newcastle United.

The 23 year old striker and Callum Wilson combining to give Eddie Howe’s team a real cutting edge in the last couple of months of the season, scoring 18 goals between them in the final 14 Premier League matches.

There were also a number of assists for the pair, none better than the outrageous dribble to set up Jacob Murphy for a tap in at Everton.

Nine wins and only two defeats in those final fourteen matches as Newcastle United ensured a top four finish.

Callum Wilson has simply continued that form, two England sub appearances and one goal helping his country to all but already qualify for next summer’s Euros in Germany.

However, a different story for Alexander Isak, with not quite the quality of back up that Wilson has in the rest of the England team / squad, nor indeed what the pair have at NUFC.

Having experienced the agony of missing out on the Qatar World Cup in the play-offs, Sweden are now under massive pressure once again.

Having already lost 3-0 at home to Belgium in the group, Sweden needed a big performance against group leaders Austria on Tuesday night.

Instead, it was a nightmare night for Alexander Isak and his international teammates.

Austria absolutely battered them and only former Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Everton keeper Olsen prevented a hammering, making save after save, as the home side had a shot advantage of 21 v 4, with 14 of the 21 on target.

Baumgartner eventually grabbed the two goals in the final ten minutes for a 2-0 home victory, both coming from follow ups after Olsen had made initial saves.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the pitch, the service to Alexander Isak was all but non-existent.

The Newcastle United striker eventually subbed on 75 minutes.

The hopes of Sweden qualifying for the Euros next summer in Germany already looking to be hanging by a thread.

Austria with 10 points from four games, then Belgium seven points from three and Sweden only three points from their three matches so far.

In September, to have any chance of qualifying now, Sweden must surely need to win away at Estonia and then defeat Austria at home, or else it will be another major finals they will be missing out on.

Those two vital Sweden matches come after Newcastle start the season with games against Villa, Man City, Liverpool and Brighton, with then after the internationals, Brentford at home and then midweek the first NUFC group game in the Champions League.

Newcastle United June Internationals

Wednesday 14 June 2023

Holland 2 Croatia 4 (AET)

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Friday 16 June

Sweden 4 New Zealand 1 Friendly

Alexander Isak not in the matchday squad as the Sweden boss gave some lesser lights their chance.

Andorra 1 Switzerland 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar an unused sub as Switzerland narrowly avoided embarrassment.

Malta 0 England 4 Euro Qualifier

Kieran Trippier putting in his usual very good performance, playing the full match. Callum Wilson replacing Kane on 60 minutes and the Newcastle striker getting his second career England goal, coolly scoring the fourth of the night from the spot.

Saturday 17 June

Brazil 4 Guinea 1 Friendly – Played at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona

A perfect international debut for Joelinton.

The Newcastle United midfielder starting his first ever Brazil game and scoring the opener on 27 minutes. A free-kick from the right was touched by a couple other Brazil players and the Guinea keeper doing well to claw the ball out, but Joelinton alert at the back post, hooking the ball into the net.

Rodrygo scoring a second three minutes later before Guinea pulled one back just before the break. Militao added a third just after half-time, with Vinicius Junior scoring a penalty two minutes from time.

Joelinton had been subbed on 65 minutes with the score 3-1, with NUFC teammate Bruno replacing the international debutant.

Iceland 1 Slovakia 2 Euro Qualifier

Kucka gave Slovakia a 27th minute lead, only for Iceland to equalise four minutes before the break from the penalty spot, scored by Finnbogason. Suslov though getting a win for the visitors when scoring on 69 minutes.

An excellent performance from Martin Dubravka, still to be beaten in open play in the three Euro group qualifiers so far, this the only goal he has conceded in the trio of matches.

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay 2 Nicaragua 0 Friendly

Miguel Almiron with a superb run and finish on 62 minutes opens the scoring , as Paraguay go on to win 2-0. After only three goals in his first 43 internationals, Miggy now has four goals in his last six games for Paraguay.

Holland 2 Italy 3 Nations League third place play-off

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in this third place play-off in the Nations League. Ronald Koeman once again refusing to give the Newcastle star his international debut.

Monday 19 June

England 7 North Macedonia 0 Euro Qualifier

England took apart a very poor opposition at Old Trafford. Goals from Rashford, Phillips, Kane (2) and Saka (3) doing the business.

Kieran Trippier sat this one out, whilst Callum Wilson won his eighth cap when replacing Harry Kane on 74 minutes, seconds after Kane had made it 7-0.

Switzerland 2 Romania 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar once again named on the bench and Switzerland totally dominated, 2-0 up at the break. However, a host of missed chances came back to haunt them, As two very late goals gave Romania a lucky point, the second of those goals coming in the second minute of added time, only seconds after the Newcastle defender had been subbed on.

Tuesday 20 June

Brazil 2 Senegal 4 Friendly – Played in Lisbon

Two Newcastle players lining up together for Brazil for the very first time. Bruno Guimaraes playing the full game and Joelinton the opening 67 minutes before subbed with Brazil 3-2 down. Senegal having only four shots on target in a game Brazil largely dominated and their ruthless finishing proving the difference as Ederson picked the ball out of his net four times in this very open friendly.

