Opinion

2023 FA Cup Final – I’m actually really looking forward to it!

I can’t believe I am saying this but it is absolutely true, I’m actually really looking forward to this 2023 FA Cup Final!

Now I’m laughing, because the very fact I am even feeling the need to say this, is bizarre.

That is, when you are seeing the situation from a perspective of a 50 something Newcastle United (or indeed any club) fan.

So kids, gather round, I’ll get my pipe and slippers on, and tell you about the olden days, growing up in the 1970s, a time when many of us were still watching on black and white TVs…

The FA Cup final was massive.

So many reasons as to why that was but here are a few…

Only two matches were guaranteed to be shown live on TV back in the 1970s. England v Scotland in the home internationals and the FA Cup Final. Literally, every single person I knew, who had any interest in football, watched these two matches on TV. Remember as well, back then, everybody sat down and watched these games at exactly the same time, there were no video recorders, never mind any of the various witchcraft we all use these days to watch whatever whenever.

It truly was a shared experience.

The FA Cup Final was something that helped make up the very fabric of society back then, something that as a kid growing up in the 1970s you could absolutely depend on.

It was played on the weekend after the league season ended, it was played on the Saturday afternoon at 3pm, at Wembley stadium in front of a 100,000 crowd. There was something magical about all of this, that exact 100k attendance figure, as I say, these things as a kid that you felt you could rely on, things that would never change…

The sun always shone, no honestly, I’m sure it did. Considering it was played early May, that is quite remarkable, but it certainly seemed to be the case from my memories anyway.

Immediately after the game, you were straight out on the streets re-enacting what you had just watched, because every single one of your mates had done the same, watched the whole thing at home on their TV. Funnily enough, back then I don’t ever really remember it ever being a case of getting together in each other’s houses to watch it. It was simply a case of the country literally came to a standstill and every family watched it together in their own homes. Maybe the only difference was if your team got to the final.

I think another thing massively in its favour back then, certainly compared to more recent times, is that no matter the difference in league positions, on the day the FA Cup Final could go either way.

I have just checked and in the ten seasons that kicked off in the 1970s, four FA Cup Finals featured first tier club against second tier club.

S……. 1 Leeds 0

West Ham 2 Fulham 0

Southampton 1 Man U 0

West Ham 1 Arsenal 0

Pretty amazing, three of the four finals won by the club a division below, only the 1975 final seeing top tier West Ham beat second tier Fulham.

The thing is as well, as the 1970s progressed the FA Cup actually became an even bigger occasion in some ways. You jumped out of bed early on and there were a whole series of programmes / features to watch, including a special ‘It’s a knockout’ featuring the two clubs’ fans (from what I recall).

You were hooked as the cameras literally followed the two team coaches to Wembley stadium, a reporter on each one of them as I remember. The two teams later walking out in their suits onto the Wembley turf to take it all in.

It was all bloody great!

Anyway, we live in very different times and whilst many things / changes have been for the best, the FA Cup Final hasn’t been one of them.

Long gone are the days of a match being live on TV meaning it is something to be cherished. You are lucky to now find anything that isn’t shown live or can be accessed later, as live etc etc.

The FA Cup Final no longer played after the league season ends, no longer kicking off at 3pm, no longer a match where anybody could win, instead it is invariably a massively one-sided affair that is simply tedious to watch. The better team simply crushing the opponent with the result never in doubt.

STOP PRESS:

However, due to a series of sheer accidental issues (none of which have been due to wanting to give the football public what they want), what have we here?

The 2023 FA Cup Final played at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon, a week after the (Premier) league season concluded, with two finalists who could both feasibly win, although Man City will be clear favourites to win against Man Utd.

Sadly there is no longer any chance of that 100,000 Wembley crowd figure (shameful really when you consider the ludicrous amount spent on the ‘new’ Wembley stadium) BUT the sun is shining, well it is when I am looking through my window here on Tyneside on Saturday morning.

I have just checked to TV schedules and no sign of It’s a knockout Man City v Man U this morning, nor indeed a Mastermind special.

You can’t have everything.

However, as a neutral, I do feel that today I have got that FA Cup Final of my youth back, at least in some small way, even if for just for this one season.

