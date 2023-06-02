Opinion

2023/24 Newcastle United squad – Room for seven additions to add to 18 of 25

Interesting to look at this Newcastle United squad.

Universal agreement that Eddie Howe did wonders to achieve a top four place this past season.

The consensus being, the NUFC Head Coach had a relatively small number of players he could count on as regular reliable starters, week in week out.

The Newcastle United squad not having the strength in depth necessary.

So whilst Eddie Howe has some real quality individuals at his disposal, it was quite clear he needed the help of better quality options.

Then Newcastle United got the top four spot and have Champions League football to look forward to as well, meaning the need is even greater for more quality strength in depth.

Looking through the current options, I make it 18 definites for the 25 man Premier League senior squad next season.

Goalkeepers

Pope, Dubravka

Full-Backs

Trippier, Targett, Ashby

Central Defenders

Schar, Botman, Burn

Midfielders

Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Bruno

Wingers

ASM, Almiron, Gordon, Murphy

Strikers

Wilson, Isak

As well as the senior squad, you can also use Under 21 players as a bonus. Elliot Anderson will be one of those for sure, potentially Lewis Miley as well unless going out on loan, whilst Garang Kuol will almost certainly go out for more experience elsewhere.

No doubt some of you will be saying Eddie Howe has said this and said that about certain players not mentioned above. Well, our NUFC Head Coach will always speak well of those who have played fair by him, but I just don’t see the likes of Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie still in the first team squad next season. They didn’t get a single Premier League start this past season and indeed only played a combined 32 PL minutes (Dummett 0, Ritchie 32) off the bench.

I see these two very good NUFC servants amongst this list of current Newcastle United players Eddie Howe will be keen to move on Lascelles, Hendrick, Lewis, Fraser, Darlow, Hayden, Watts, Matty Longstaff, Dummett, Ritchie, Gillespie, Clark, Langley, Krafth.

Eddie Howe has talked of bringing two or three new signings in this summer but if you believe that you believe anything.

Maybe a little believable if no European football BUT to have that AND it to be Champions League, we are going to see serious movement.

Not that I think NUFC will be bringing in six or seven automatic first teamers, probably more of a case of possibly four or so that could well go straight into the team, with maybe another trio or so to initially be back up.

Depending on who he can recruit, maybe the two current players who may still get a chance to stick around in the senior squad next season are Karius and Manquillo. The keeper has a lot of experience, including Champions League, whilst Manquillo can cover both full-back positions.

