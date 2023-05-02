News

Wor Flags – Statement released on Tuesday morning

One of the countless positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, was of course the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays once again part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of the 2022/23 season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them. See below how to get involved.

Now on Tuesday morning, Wor Flags have released a statement.

They are appealing for Newcastle United fans to play their part this coming Sunday, with Arsenal the visitors.

Via their social media accounts, Wor Flags ahead of this Sunday’s Newcastle v Arsenal match at St James’ Park:

‘Arsenal (H).

This Sunday we are asking everyone attending our game against Arsenal to #BringYourScarf

Your response to #BringYourScarf for our cup games against Leicester and Southampton was absolutely incredible.

It made our home a sight to behold and the atmosphere we generated undoubtedly helped the team to reach the final.

It will take a similar push from us all to create an atmosphere which helps the team in our final push for European places.

The atmosphere in St James’ against Arsenal last season was one of the best in recent memory and showed the difference we can make in the stands. It was that way because of everyone playing their part.

This Sunday we’re asking you to play your part again and #BringYourScarf.

Lets make our home a sea of black and white and get behind the lads.

Howay United!’

The Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up earlier this season to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently 1,301 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other additional supporters would like to commit as well.

