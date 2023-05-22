News

Wor Flags – Ask Newcastle United fans for one final push

One of the countless positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, was of course the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays once again becoming part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of the 2022/23 season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them. See below how to get involved.

Now ahead of the final home game of the season, Wor Flags are appealing for Newcastle United fans to play their part tonight, with Leicester the visitors.

Via their social media accounts, Wor Flags ahead of tonight’s Newcastle v Leicester match at St James’ Park:

“Not long now.

“If possible, if everyone can be in their seats 15 minutes before kick-off, you’ll be helping make tomorrow’s display look unbelievable for the lads coming out.

“One final push. Newcastle United!

“Roll on Monday.

“Both the Leazes and the Gallowgate will have flags on their seats.

“In the spirit of sustainability, we are aiming to use these again.

“If you can leave them in your seats after the game, it’ll make our job so much easier!

“Howay the Lads!

“Please help spread the message.

“These displays are not cheap, so the ability to reuse them would be fantastic, especially with Europe just around the corner.

“Tonight’s display will consist of flags on each seat in the Leazes and Gallowgate, as well as the corners next to the East Stand.

“The East Stand will have a new surfer the entire width and height of the stand, so those sitting there, please hold on to it and don’t let go!

“Thank you all so much for helping us with the displays this season, and thank you in advance for your help tonight, it doesn’t happen without the best football supporters the world has ever had.

“Howay the Lads”

The Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

Huge display again tomorrow. With flags on each seat in the Leazes and Gallowgate, we would really appreciate if you can leave these on your seats, as in the photo, at the end of the game. Due to costs, we would love to reuse them. Please RT. @NUFC pic.twitter.com/2ISSWqsosY — Wor Flags 🏴🏳 (@worflags) May 21, 2023

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up earlier this season to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently 1,301 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other additional supporters would like to commit as well.

