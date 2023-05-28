Opinion

Winners of the (***)Biggest game in football – Luton Town join Newcastle United in the Premier League

Luton Town are back.

The (***) Biggest / Richest game in football played out at Wembley.

A remarkable story seeing both Coventry City and Luton Town come back from oblivion, to fight it out for the ultimate prize, certainly in terms of the differences in financial reward.

For Coventry, they wake up on Sunday morning, knowing they are now looking forward to another season where they’ll be playing the likes of Rotherham, Hull and Sunderland.

For Luton Town though, their 10,000 capacity stadium will be hosting the likes of Champions League clubs Man City, Arsena;, Man U and Newcastle United.

Saturday’s win means a guarantee of literally hundreds of millions more cash guaranteed for the Kenilworth Road club, both in terms of what they will earn next season when playing in the 2023/24 Premier League competition. Then even if the worst happened and instantly relegated, Luton Town then get massive (compared to Championship club regular finances) parachute payments.

Like many other Newcastle United fans, they would have watched Saturday’s Wembley match with a little bit more knowledge of what to expect from Luton, as compared to Coventry. This almost entirely due to those of us who watched TV coverage of Luton Town battering the Mackems in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

In the 2-0 win over Sunderland, Luton Town dominated in every area and especially when it came to physicality / height / strength.

They have got some ability as well and that showed in yesterdays’ first half, Coventry couldn’t cope and Luton should have been at least three up at the break and the game won. However, they only had one very good team goal to show for their efforts.

As so happens in these situations, it was a completely different second half, Coventry getting an equaliser and looking the better team.

No more goals added though and that continued through 30 minutes extra time. The cruel ending of penalties to decide this ‘Biggest’ game in football and whilst Luton Town scored all six their players took, Coventry missed with their sixth.

I think fair to say, watching both teams yesterday, difficult to believe that either of them could have hoped to compete / survive if promoted.

Burnley and Sheffield United finished a long way clear at the top for automatic promotion and after that it was very much of a muchness, even the Mackems crawling into the play-offs on the final day.

With the sheer size and physicality of so many of their players, plus they seem to have a couple of attacking players who could cause some problems, I can see Luton Town having some lively matches at home next season and scoring a fair few goals. Which could see potentially a decent amount of points picked up at their ‘homely’ 10k capacity ground.

However, even against a very limited Coventry City they were made to look really poor after the break and their sheer size then going against them, so many Luton Town players looking slow and ponderous as the match went on. The pace and movement in the Premier League is a whole other level and they could suffer some tough days as well next season, with especially the better teams easily passing through them.

Not a great day though for Newcastle United fans who aspire to get away tickets. with NUFC and other PL clubs set to get only around 1,000 tickets when visiting in the 2023/24 season.

