Opinion

Why Champions League is ours to lose

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity. Might seem strange to quote Dickens at the start of an article about Newcastle United FC.

This season encapsulates these sentiments quite nicely in my opinion. It’s been the best of times for us but the worst of times for the Greedy Six wannabes, desperately trying to avoid a shake up.

The Newcastle United owners have been wise in almost everything they’ve done but journalists and opposing fans are insistent on foolishly warping the narrative and trying to make it all about money and/or luck, with the odd sprinkling of conspiracy.

For us the belief is sky high but sometimes it feels incredulous that we have got into this position, just nineteen months after a Newcastle United takeover which undoubtedly saved us from relegation.

The business end of the season should be the most exciting time for football fans. Typically for Newcastle fans it hasn’t been. The last decade has seen us either in a relegation battle or confirming our midtable mediocrity. This year we’ve got everything to play for but boy is it getting stressful.

It’s weird thinking back to the earlier part of the season when you consider where we are now.

Remember, after our opening day victory over Forest, we didn’t have the best of form. Before we trounced Fulham 1-4 at the Cottage, we had played seven games and our record was one win, one loss and five draws. We were 10th in the table, already nine points lower than 3rd place Spurs.

We won six of the next seven, drawing the other away at Old Trafford and have been in a battle for Europe ever since. I have spent most of this season telling friends that I’ll be happy with any of the European competitions. I didn’t mind if I’d be Mackem spotting in Milan or visiting the Acropolis in Athens. If I was going to get the opportunity of hopping on a plane for a jolly in Europe I would be satisfied. I’ve not got a season ticket so the chance of getting to a game is slim but I’ll still aim go to one just for the experience.

In our current situation now, anything less than Champions League football will be devastating.

Don’t mistake me, I fully appreciate the process that has got us here. The fact we are in this position at all is nothing short of spectacular.

Eighteen months ago, I’d never heard of Bruno, Isak or Botman.

I thought Trippier was a good player but had no idea just what level he was at. I rated Pope but didn’t foresee what an upgrade he would be on Dubravka. I was desperately trying to remember the players Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar had been when Rafa was our boss. I questioned whether players like Murphy and Krafth would get into my 5-a-side team.

At the start of the season, if you asked most fans who they expected to leave by the end of the following summer you would have ended up with a list containing most of the first team squad. The fact is, you can’t overhaul a whole squad in two or three windows and certainly not in one.

Players like Murphy and Krafth, who majority would have had on the departures list, have probably earned themselves another season. There are noises about Dummett earning another contract. Characters like Ritchie and Lascelles may be deemed positive dressing room influences, even if they don’t get much game time. I’m not saying we should keep all these players and there will be a clear out, but we need balance. I think a few players that we would have deemed Championship quality under the previous regime have done enough to prove they can play a part for another year or two.

The point I’m making is that I fully appreciate what a momentous experience this season has been. A cup final for the first time this century. Some of the finest recruitment that we could have imagined over three windows (including the January of last season). A team playing with fantastic belief, courage, skill, determination and camaraderie. A manager that is the pinnacle of professionalism and integrity. A Newcastle once more United.

However… although we’ve punched above our weight, although we’re here a year or two earlier than expected, although I always said any form of European football will be fine… now, we need to clinch one of the elite spots in the Champions League. It’s ours. It’s there. We cannot relinquish this position now.

Our fate is in our hands and I believe we will do it, but the Arsenal defeat has made everything tighter, let’s look at the standings.

We are 3rd on 65 points with 12 points to play for and can finish on 77.

Man Utd are 4th on 63 points with 12 to play for and can finish on 75.

Liverpool are 5th on 62 points with 9 to play for and can finish on 71.

Brighton are 7th with 55 points with 15 to play for and can finish on 70.

I’m ruling out Tottenham as they only have 9 points left to play for and are 8 points below us with a goal difference of 25 less. We’d have to lose all our games for them to catch us. Two wins and a draw guarantees 4th. Three wins and a draw all but guarantees 3rd.

I’ve been fully expecting Liverpool to go on one of their mad runs and break into the Champions League places. They have been terrible for most of the season though and sometime in March I accepted they were no longer a threat. Of course, they’re now on one of those runs and are breathing down our necks once more. They’ve won six on the bounce but the last five have only been by one goal plus they’ve had a few refereeing / VAR assists. They’re not in great form but they’re grinding out results. They play Leicester and Southampton away with Villa at home in the middle. You can see them scraping through each of those fixtures to get to their maximum haul of 71.

My dream is for us to finish 3rd and Brighton to sneak into 4th. Unfortunately, after yesterday’s capitulation against Everton, I can’t see them making it. With us playing each other, it could probably only be one or the other anyway. Brighton’s remaining fixtures are Arsenal (A), Newcastle (A), Southampton (H), Man City (H) and Villa (A). I think they’ll be lucky to get seven points from their remaining 15 looking at that fixture list, so shouldn’t trouble us.

Man Utd probably have the easiest run in. Three home games from the final four and play Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H). I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see them take the maximum points but hopefully a couple of those teams can sneak results. With Wolves and Bournemouth all but safe, Fulham home and dry and Chelsea a complete shambles, these are the types of games I would prefer at this stage of the season.

I’m sure you all know our run in but it looks like this; Leeds (A), Brighton (H), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A). All these teams, bar Chelsea, are playing for something (as things stand). They could all be tough games and we have the Allardyce element with Leeds too. Wouldn’t he love to rub our faces in it by denying us victory with every player behind the ball for 90 minutes. The positive in that game is that they have an exceptionally tough run in and would probably mark their home game against us as one of the more winnable fixtures. They might opt to go toe to toe with us and, if they do that, I see them going the same way Everton did, rather than Villa or Arsenal.

I definitely feel that we deserve not only the Champions League qualification but also third spot.

We’ve scored more goals than Man Utd, we’ve conceded less and lost nearly half as many times as them. Both them and Liverpool seem to have had so many contentious decisions go in their favour, whilst we have had some game changing and frankly astonishing decisions go against us.

It’ll be a tough fight for fourth, a greater battle for third, but I believe Newcastle United can do it.

I believe we will beat Leeds on Saturday and then win the back-to-back home games to guarantee fourth and leave us needing a draw to confirm third.

I’ve managed to get tickets for those last two home games of the season and I’m hopeful we can secure Champions League qualification in one of those, so I can enjoy the party first-hand.

If you want a cause for optimism, my Newcastle United live match stats this season are: Attended nine, won seven, drawn two, lost none. Goals scored 18, goals conceded 3.

To finish things off the way I started. What would my message be to Eddie Howe at the start of next season?

Please sir, I want some more.

You can follow the author on Twitter @billymerlin

