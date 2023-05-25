Opinion

Why Amanda Staveley really is an absolute legend

While I was watching the official match cam footage of the Leicester City match I was struck by the intensity of feelings between the various elements of our club – owners, coaching staff, players and fans.

If you wanted a definition of a love-in you needn’t look any further. What a contrast to the years of neglect, at best, and, at worst, outright abuse we endured under the reign of that corpulent cockney barrow boy who shall remain nameless.

I was especially struck by the sheer joy on the face of the lady who ultimately proved to be our Saviour – Amanda Staveley.

The emotions she displayed went well beyond the realisation that a sound business deal just got better. She was a fan, bursting with pride and unable to hold back genuine tears of joy.

I am particularly pleased for Mandy because it hasn’t been an easy road for her. Her first attempt to facilitate the sale of the club took place in 2019. The principal backer was a group headed by Sheik Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE. Unfortunately, this bid fizzled out as the promised funds appeared not to be available.

Not to be deterred, it emerged in April 2020 that a request to undertake the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test had been filed by a consortium consisting of PCP Capital Partners (ie Amanda Staveley), Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF).

Whilst this bid was scandalously delayed by the premier League at the behest, seemingly, of their Qatari paymasters, Amanda Staveley became embroiled in quite a bitter legal battle with Barclays. She sued them for up to £1.5 billion over a complicated rescue package, brokered by Sheik Mansour of Abu Dhabi, which turned sour. She lost that battle but it was described by the media as a PR triumph for her personally.

Then came the good news!

On 7 October 2021, the takeover of Newcastle United was officially confirmed after Saudi Arabia and Qatar settled their differences over broadcasting issues in the Gulf region.

Since then, the story has been one – as we all know – of steady improvement within the club off the pitch and spectacular progress, culminating in our well deserved qualification for next season’s Champions League, on it.

Well, what of it? That’s all well known recent history and hardly worth rehashing, is it? The thing is, though, that not everything in Mandy’s world is joyously optimistic. Many people probably don’t realise and some, like me, may have temporarily forgotten – in the euphoria of this week’s events – that the lady is effectively under sentence of death. A dramatic statement but one that is all too sadly true.

Back in 2013, Amanda Staveley must have been planning ahead to start a family and, at the age of 37, she underwent genetic testing as a precaution. She found that she had inherited the gene for Huntington’s Disease from her mother, Lyne, a former champion show-jumper.

Huntington’s disease (HD) is an inherited disorder that causes nerve cells (neurons) in parts of the brain to gradually break down and die. The disease attacks areas of the brain that help to control voluntary (intentional) movement, as well as other personality traits.

The earliest symptoms, as a product of the mutated gene, start in the brain’s basal ganglia. These, which tend to fall into three distinct categories, include a gradual decline in brain function, mood swings, memory loss, and involuntary body movements.

Physical Symptoms

For some sufferers, the disease first manifests as small tics and involuntary movements which they may not even be aware of but which friends and family may notice.

Cognitive Symptoms

The second category of symptoms includes “foggy thinking”. Sufferers feel as though they’re slowing down and struggling to perform previously routine tasks. This is what sufferers themselves are most likely to notice.

Emotional Symptoms

Depression and irritability are common behavioural changes which can often amplify traits the patients have suffered from their whole lives but they tend to show separately from the physical and cognitive symptoms.

Eventually all these symptoms emerge but that can sometimes take 10 years.

For the first five years after diagnosis, a patient may not need any treatment but by the second five year period, treatment usually becomes necessary. A patient’s physical, mental, and cognitive function will progressively deteriorate until their death.

Eventually, roughly 20 to 30 years after the disease appears, that cell breakdown results in the patient’s death—usually due to sepsis, pneumonia or some other complication related to the disease

This paints a grim picture but research for better solutions is underway. The nature of the disease overlaps with more common conditions like Alzheimer’s. A breakthrough for one might bring benefits to the others which could be cause for hope.

At present, Amanda Staveley seems to be fine and doing very well but Huntington’s is basically a progressive disorder affecting individuals in their later years. When diagnosed, doctors informed her that the disease was dormant but could be triggered by stress and work pressure – neither of which she has hidden from over the last 10 years, to say the least!

Some people may feel that I’m p…ing on Mandy’s parade here, or being a little intrusive in terms of her private life in bringing up this topic, but I think it is an important issue. During her various battles on our behalf she has been referred to as a “tyre kicker” and a “waste of time”. During her court case with Barclays it was revealed that she had been referred to by their executives as a “dolly bird” and a “tart”.

Amanda Staveley has long been a woman operating in a “man’s world” and no doubt suffered much worse abuse than that described above. But in 2017 she embarked on a mission to liberate our club from the clutches of one of the most despised individuals in North East folklore. Against all odds, she embraced the twin triggers of an unbeatable disease – stress and pressure – to win through and, literally in my opinion, “deliver us from evil”.

She, more than any other actor in our drama, has allowed the players to again show true pride in wearing the shirt, restored the club to the people of Newcastle upon Tyne and given fans of all ages, wherever they may be, hope for the future – regardless of the toll that may be taking on her own well-being.

She has my thanks, obviously, for the job she has done on our behalf and my sympathy for the terrible deal fate has handed her but most of all, for the dignity and strength she displays on a daily basis, she has my respect.

Amanda Staveley is an absolute legend.

