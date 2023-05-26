Opinion

When does new culture get its chance?

Supporting Newcastle United is in our blood.

Whether we are watching live at St James’ Park, at home or in the pub.

We check calendars religiously, especially when the TV dates are due out, so we can arrange travel, accommodation, shopping trips, weekends with family, or deciding if a wedding is worth missing for whichever Newcastle United game.

Who will be around for those days due to work, holidays and life.

Then which pub, house, or other meeting place will be used.

Where will we be drinking before and after the game, mode of transport, booking time off work.

Which method of viewing, if on TV.

It is that important.

Like many others, I flew in from another continent to be in front of a TV when we scored at Wembley for the first time in my son’s lifetime, just so I could see the look on his face then dance round the room like crazy people. As we know, that one will have to wait.

We all tune in to The Mag and many others to hear and analyse any report, rumour or daft article from people like me.

While acknowledging not all the people of Newcastle and the surrounding area are Toon supporters, this is us, a whole city which stakes a lot of its emotional, recreational and aspirations on a football club, however irrational that is. We have done it for 131 years and will continue for the foreseeable future, this is our culture.

Which brings me to the crux of this rambling.

Whilst the buildings to the east of St James’ Park are beautiful and deserving of us acknowledging our heritage, I feel our culture, in the here and now, is more important.

There should be a time when progress should trump memories of old.

The club should be able to build out the stadium to fit the modern needs of this city.

St James’ Park is an integral part of the skyline of this great city and its economy, it should stay there for the future.

I don’t know how many tourists visit this set of buildings to the east of the ground but I have never heard anyone setting out to visit our city to see them.

I don’t know much about how we could balance this out, the Beamish Museum style teardown and rebuild is apparently out of the question, apparently that skill has disappeared in the last forty years.

I do know though that the general population of the city would all but certainly vote in favour of prioritising the expansion of St James’ Park if it was put to a vote. So when does new culture get its chance?

