Opinion

What should I do with my Sunderland bet? My dilemma as a Newcastle United fan

I have a Sunderland related dilemma.

The Mackems are playing the second leg of their Championship semi-final play-off tonight at Luton, 2-1 up from the first leg.

As a Newcastle United fan, wondering what I should be doing with my Sunderland bet?

Dear Deidre,

I like a bet on the football and am quite successful, normally only betting on short odds and backing one of the top teams to win at home – this method has served me well over the years.

On the 13th April I was given a free £5 bet on my Betfair account.

I normally just put it on a horse at around 10/1 odds and see what happens.

On that day I scoured the football odds and I placed it on Sunderland at 80/1 to get promoted, thinking that if they did go up, I would benefit from it.

I have already decided to donate any winnings to my favourite charity.

The question is though, do I cash out now or just leave it and see what happens ?

Regards

GMC

