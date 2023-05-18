Opinion

What have the ‘new’ Newcastle United owners ever done for us?

These Newcastle United owners eh?

To be honest, I still struggle to accept Mike Ashley has actually gone.

It is like one of those recurring dreams / nightmares.

You are happily dreaming away but deep deep down you know what is coming, crashing headlong out of that dream and finding out that it was all just a… dream.

However, I know really that Mike Ashley has definitely gone now, unless I am part of some crazy mass delusion that has descended across Tyneside.

No, I pinch myself and yes, these past 19+ months have really happened, this is a dream scenario and not a continuation of the 14 year Mike Ashley nightmare.

So the question is, what have these ‘new’ Newcastle United owners ever done for us?

Third best form across the entire second half of last season.

Appointing a proper professional board, not just Lee Charnley the token NUFC director to satisfy legal niceties.

Third best form in the Premier League once again this season.

Appointing a proper manager and sacking Steve Bruce.

Spending millions on improving the current training facility that was not fit for Premier League purpose AND at the same time putting together plans for a brand new state of the art training ground at a new location, which will take some years to realise.

First cup final in 24 years.

Headhunting a highly rated Sporting Director, who most definitely isn’t Joe Kinnear.

Gave the outside of St James’ Park a proper wash for the first time in over 14 years and no doubt the same inside SJP.

European football for next season guaranteed when still a month to go of this campaign.

Looked to buy the very best possible players for the short, medium and especially long-term health of the club, rather than giving out extended contracts to players who aren’t good enough and / or signing players simply in the hope of selling them on for a profit when an ambitious club comes in for them.

Appointing a top highly rated new CEO with a great track record, who most definitely isn’t Derek Llambias or Lee Charnley.

Buying back the land opposite the Gallowgate that Mike Ashley sold, land that was bought and earmarked during the Hall / Shepherd days as integral to any future major expansion of St James’ Park.

Paid compensation to FUN88 to end their cheap as chips shirt sponsor deal years early, to allow a seriously more lucrative new sponsor to be in place for next season.

Europa League football guaranteed as a minimum with still three games remaining.

Putting together plans that will see a much increased capacity stadium take shape very soon hopefully.

Champions League football guaranteed for sure, regardless of other clubs’ results, if winning two of these last three.

Giving us hope.

Interested if anybody has anything they’d like to add to this list, I’m sure I have missed some very obvious ones.

