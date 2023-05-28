Opinion

What a day to be a Newcastle United fan

The last day of the season, a Bank holiday weekend, then if you are a Newcastle United fan like me who isn’t able to easily acquire tickets for away matches, it will be a quick scan of the overseas TV outlets that are beaming the match back from Stamford Bridge.

Before settling down to watch Eddie’s boys take on a Chelsea side who have been woeful thus season.

Nick Pope is taking the day off, having had surgery in the week, but we have him to thank for that last gasp save from Timothy Castagne last Monday, which means come win, lose or draw today, we are guaranteed a Champions League berth next season.

Okay, the season doesn’t just depend on a superb save deep into stoppage time, but consider how different today would feel without it.

We go to Stamford Bridge with no pressure and that is a great feeling.

Just imagine if we still needed a point to seal qualification at Europe’s top table?

It would be a nervy end to what has been a glorious season and I’m not sure if sitting through what would no doubt be an agonising 90 minutes, would be good for my health and wellbeing.

Instead, I’ll be calmness personified, clacking a couple of bottles of session ales before heading off to the pub, probably one in the vicinity of the high level bridge.

If Fulham can take something from Man United at Old Trafford, we can finish third. Now, I’m not going to be greedy. Top four is an awesome end to the best season in, well, goodness knows how long.

The lad had suggested a European Conference berth wasn’t beyond us before we kicked off last August. I thought top six was possible, together with a decent cup run.

Losing the League Cup Final in February was awful. I had expected us to finally get the monkey off our back at long last and lift a trophy, but finishing in the top four and without needing something from Chelsea, seems more than adequate compensation for this Newcastle United fan.

What a team. What a manager. What a season.

