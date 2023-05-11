Opinion

West Ham United – Would you swap with them?

West Ham United play AZ Alkmaar this evening in the first leg of the semi-final of the Europa Conference League.

To date, the Hammers have played 12 matches in a competition that seems harder to exit, than qualify for in the first place.

The Hammers have so far travelled to far flung destinations in places such as Romania, Denmark, Cyprus and Belgium before their encounter with the Dutch outfit over the two-legged semi final. Hardly exotic trips, although that visit to Larnaca in March might have provided an opportunity for some late winter sun.

Before their excellent win over Erik ten Hag’s hapless Manchester United last Sunday, the side from East London were lying perilously close to the drop zone. With those three points gained at the London stadium against the Salfords, they’re all but safe, having amassed 37 points in a season when 35, which is the new 40, looks like it’ll be sufficient.

It’s fair to say that David Moyes’ outfit have suffered from participation in a competition that offers little other than the logistical headache of travelling far and wide in midweek, with tough Premier League matches either side.

A cursory glance at West Ham’s prize money earned from progressing to the last four underlines this. By my reckoning, around 7.5 million Euros to date, with another 3 million if they progress to the Final (5 million if they win it). Compare that to their London rivals, Spurs have generated an estimated 60 million Euros just by progressing from the group stage of the Champions League, before their hopes were extinguished against AC Milan back in March.

With other results at the weekend, I think it’s fair to say that Newcastle have, at a minimum, qualified for next season’s Europa Conference League.

Now, I’m not knocking European qualification, but it depends where you’re coming from. At the start of this season, getting a ticket to the Conference League was probably a laudable objective.

However, with the way Eddie Howe and the lads have gone about this campaign, our ambition is now much greater and our sights set a lot higher.

I’m sure our owners and the hierarchy at the club will have been doing the financials and with four games left, Champions League qualification is an absolute must.

It’s in our hands and we might never get a better opportunity to gatecrash Europe’s elite, for a couple of years at least.

HTL

(ED: Noticing a few things said on the comments section recently… A quick message for anybody who might not be aware, it is ourselves at The Mag who write the headline, not the author of the article.)

