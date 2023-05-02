Opinion

Welcome to Wrexham

I’m sure there aren’t many people come to this site looking for box set recommendations, but I’m just gonna launch straight in with this, watch Welcome to Wrexham.

I love a good sports documentary but it took me a while to give this one a chance, probably because I had no real feelings about Wrexham as a club.

At this point, the old timer brigade will doubtless be after weighing in with tales of scraps with the Wrexham casuals in the seventies on a day when they went to see Sid Scrott and the Reprobates and have a bit pogo. That’s a great story grandpa but I’ve never known Newcastle play them in my life.

Anyway, for the benefit of those who it has passed by, I’ll give a quick recap. Wrexham ended an 87 year stay in the league when relegated from the fourth tier in 2008. Things then went from bad to worse as the club almost went out of existence due to the stewardship of your standardised bad lower division owners, but were rescued from oblivion by their supporters trust, with fans putting their own money in to take over the club.

This kept them ticking over until 2020, when a bizarre and much publicised twist occurred, as the club was bought by Ryan “Deadpool” Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the star of Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The fact that Hollywood owners were on board was always going to lend gravitas to the obvious accompanying documentary, and the production of Welcome to Wrexham is outstanding, making for an easy watch that I pelted through in under a week.

However, the season Wrexham had when the new owners landed helped matters no end, reaching a Wembley final and falling agonisingly short of automatic promotion before (spoiler alert) losing a crazy game in the play-offs. The second season will be, if anything, more dramatic, as an unbelievable slog out with Notts County has seen both sides amass over 100 points chasing the solitary automatic promotion slot, a narrative so enthralling that I actually sat and watched them go head to head a few weeks ago in a decisive match with a Hollywood ending.

I understand there has been some mixed reaction to this takeover, as Reynolds and McElhenney’s intentions were questioned and perhaps some negativity over the excessive attention the celebrity owners brought the club. I honestly believe the intentions are genuine as you literally see the owners fall in love with the club before your eyes, and will almost certainly have positive repercussions for the English game in that pesky, hard-to-crack North American market (ironic given the team is in Wales, I know).

The key to this comes in the first episode, where McElhenney has a discussion with a British friend about the promotion / relegation system that is completely foreign to American sports. He is told that, yes, if a club starts out relatively low down and is properly funded and well run, they can theoretically make their way up as far as the Premier League. I’d like to think that as part of this discussion he was also told that no, some chancer cannot then uproot said club and shift it to Las Vegas, but we never go into that particular fault with sport on the other side of the Atlantic.

McElhenney then sets about pursuing this theory in practice, with Reynolds brought on board as he needs “movie money, not TV money.” They turn up on a zoom call with the flabbergasted members of the supporters trust and the rest is history. After the Notts County match, McElhenney put the following tweet out, which utterly sums it up for me:

I think a lot of Americans view “soccer” as a dull game, because of the low scoring potential and the fact they don’t really have natural exposure to it. Having experienced the ups and downs of being invested in a club, the Wrexham co-owner has been fully taken over by the appeal of the game, and chances are his audience has been taken along for the ride with him.

While the appeal of the sport and the novelty of promotion are both given focus in the documentary, the real appeal comes with the connection with the people of Wrexham. Reynolds and McElhenney are all over the town, doing walkabouts at the match, visiting the local supporters pub and turning up at the homes of former custodians from the supporters club. The fans backstories are explored and they become stars of the show and really bring across how much it means to them to be looking positively to the future having been rescued from the brink (sound familiar?).

This is where, for me, the real appeal of football in Britain comes in, and a lesson can be learned about the modern fan. The famous owners fall in love, not only with the football club, but also with the town. The people of Wrexham have literally kept their team afloat as they are proud of the their club that represents their town, and by extension a part of their own personality. We see generations of families that have only ever supported Wrexham, over the moon at meeting their glamorous owners who have given them these exciting prospects for the future. Now ask yourself, how would this have worked out if these people had all decided to support Man Utd?

How would Wrexham the town have come to have that exposure on Disney+ if all of its citizens had chosen to watch Arsenal or Chelsea on the television and adopt them as their team, with zero affection for the area they represent but plenty of intent to get on various websites and sneer at fans of anyone else in the name of that club? Every club in this country is a representation of its community and this is another thing that Reynolds and McElhenney are bowled over by, having been brought up on the money and technique obsessions of American sports.

For clarity, I’m not going down the avenue of saying that a team should only be followed by those born in that place. Many displaced Geordies have children in other parts of the world who grow up as United fanatics. My mate Simon, born and raised in Cambridge, has been black and white to the core since venturing north for Uni as a massive admirer of Shearer. I just believe that support for a club should go hand in hand with at least a sense of respect for the city that club sprung up in. I often wonder how many southern based Liverpool fans would describe the city of Liverpool or the people of Merseyside in derogatory terms?

Wrexham as a place will doubtless get a tourism boost from the Disney series and the subsequent growth of the club, a debt recognised by the recent award of freedom of the city to the owners.

I would hope a similar growth will occur on Tyneside as the star of Newcastle United rises. With our own TV show in the works, maybe we can draw support from other parts of the world that come here to see the city as well as the team (I’ve already seen some fine folk from the other side of the Atlantic embracing all things Geordie, not to mention our growing presence in the Middle East).

Maybe the best thing Welcome to Wrexham will present to the world is what a football club represents to its people in England (and Wales).

This is a huge selling point for Newcastle United as we look to break the dominance of the usual suspects, off the pitch as well as on it.

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

