Opinion

We all know what is coming…

We all know what’s coming in the next 25 days: an almost unimaginably exciting climax to Eddie Howe’s first full season in charge at Newcastle United FC.

For want of a better truism, every match will be like a cup final, with the potential rewards far greater than what we would have won if we had hit the bullseye at Wembley in February.

A place in the Champions League for the first time since 2002-03 would bring so many benefits on and off the pitch.

For starters, good old filthy lucre. The £50m-plus initial injection might seem unimportant to supporters of what is allegedly the world’s richest club but every little counts when we are trying to compete with the cartel-lovers who pulled up the drawbridge and threw away the key. Those who shall remain nameless (for now) thought they were sitting pretty in their cosy castle built on corruption, having put all their little ducks in a row.

FFP is nothing more or less than an attempt by those shoddy shysters to maintain the status quo, tilt an already uneven playing field and grow ever more comfortable on the proceeds.

By increasing our turnover to heights unforeseen before the Sheikhover, we can hit them where it hurts. Extra revenue will alter the footballing landscape, extend our horizons and accelerate the transformation from sleeping, nay comatose giant to northern powerhouse.

Robert Louis Stevenson knew a thing or two. Here’s one of his famous quotes:

“To travel hopefully is better than to arrive, and the true success is to labour.” He wrote that in 1881, though it is based on a much earlier Taoist saying: “The journey is the reward.”

Much as the word “journey” has been done to death in the metaphorical sense, while “hopefully” has lost its initial meaning, we can all understand what RLS was getting at. He would heartily disagree with the lazy and all-too-common football cliche that states: “It’s the hope that kills you.” No, it isn’t. The hope is what keeps you alive.

Without hope, we might have been tempted to jump off the Tyne Bridge because of what was happening at St James’ Park (aka The Sports Direct Stadium) only a couple of years ago.

All of which brings me to the five remaining Newcastle United fixtures in this staggeringly brilliant Premier League campaign.

First up is arguably the most important; certainly in the playbook of Eddie and the Hot Rods, who are less likely than a sniper to lose focus.

In common with thousands of fans, I’ve endured some downright miserable matches watching Arsenal. And those fans include born-and-bred Gooners when their team played the sort of Neanderthal football that made Sam Allardyce look like Rinus Michels.

Some supporters have notoriously short memories. One advantage of being Born In The Fifties (thank you, Gordon Sumner) and still retaining most of my marbles, is a rich library of memories and grudges, lovingly tended and nurtured, ready to dust off and revisit when the time suits.

Despite what their fawning friends in the media insist, Arsenal’s so-called magnificent old stadium was a shabby dump when I first stood at the Clock End in the 1979-80 season. They beat Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0, if you’re interested. A few days later Brighton went to the City Ground and wrecked Nottingham Forest’s long unbeaten home run. Funny old game, football.

The change to an all-seater ground made things even worse. When they mercilessly kicked David Ginola beyond breaking point in 1996, the view from the back of the lower wing stand was worthy of a refund. It was akin to looking through a letterbox because of the overhanging upper tier. The Arsenal “style” that night was to hack the ball even higher and harder than they hacked Monsieur Ginola, which meant the ball was nowhere to be seen while Adams, Bould and Co channelled their inner Jonny Wilkinson. Still, the flying elbow on Lee Dixon from our flying Frenchman justified the admission price, even if it was 75 yards from my eyes.

Ray Parlour’s hat-trick, Dennis Bergkamp’s alleged wonder-goal that he has since explained started with a fortunate piece of miss-control, Ian Wright’s offside but not disallowed efforts; the list of reasons to loathe them is long.

Please don’t think this is an irrational or embittered rant. I have friends who are proper Arsenal fans from my time working in London. But, goodness, if we beat them on Sunday I will be as happy as larry; a phrase that refers either to an undefeated Australian boxer called Larry Foley, who died in 1917, or to a larrakin. Because NUFC v AFC will be a rematch of the drawn encounter at The Emirates, a proper prizefight, the pugilistic reference seems more appropriate.

Give them a proper battering and our ambitions will be worth recalibrating: taking aim at not so much a Champions League berth, more a runners-up finish to the 2022-23 season.

As Audrey Hepburn sang with that hilarious Cockerney accent in My Fair Lady, “wouldn’t it be loverly” to repeat last season’s rousing result and send the club formerly based in Woolwich all the way back to north London with their title hopes shattered.

They are still in pole position to finish second but in their most recent six games they have dropped nine points, six more than United. Their previously solid-looking defence is leaking like a rusty colander. The bookies make us 6/4 favourites to win on Sunday. They don’t often err.

Because we all know Eddie Howe is right when he insists on looking no farther than the next Newcastle United game.

Let me for now just list the other remaining fixtures:

On May 13 we head to Elland Road for a game against the team previously known as Dirty Leeds.

Then, on May 18, we play Brighton at home, with Leicester the visitors only four days later in yet another potentially pivotal fixture.

The season ends on May 28 at Stamford Bridge, in what could be a battle to rival the one of 1066. Though if Chelsea are as timid as they were last night at the Emirates, an away-day picnic is on the cards, rather than a battle. Who knows whether Fat Frankie Lampard will still be picking the team by then? Who cares?

Let me consider those challenges once we’ve defeated Arsenal. For now, we should travel hopefully. And remember: “True success is to labour.”

Time to go to work, with a vengeance.

