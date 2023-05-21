Opinion

Watching this on Sky Sports three years ago…and then this on Saturday

Three years ago midday Saturday, I was watching Sky Sports and the ever entertaining Jeff Stelling went into an emotional and political tirade against Mike Ashley.

Cue an excellent piece on The Mag backing Jeff Stelling and what he had to say about the despicable Sports Direct and its owner Mike Ashley.

“I’m sixty five and I am scared” was Jeff’s emotional cutting line, which I think everyone understood and related to in some way. Covid had paralysed the country at this point and the lovely Mike Ashley was trying to keep his tat emporiums open for business.

I have written two or three articles that The Mag has put up, which have riled a few people, judging by the comments section.

Those comments have even become abusive, telling me to “take your woke politics elsewhere” as well as the “this is a football forum.”

Well I have clearly stated on all my articles relating to my love and support for Newcastle United and football generally, that football is political, as is life.

Politics is not a separate issue. It is involved in every aspect of our lives including football and our club Newcastle United.

Why was the takeover stalled for so long and why are so many people who have no invested interest in football so against the Saudi led takeover of Newcastle United?

Roll on some three years later from the Jeff Stelling anti-Ashley comments and I am sat in the back garden of the mother in law’s house on a Saturday afternoon. On a council estate, a crack pipe’s throw from the Peckham Front Line, and I watch and absorb an article on Sky Sports.

They spend time airing the issues of suicide, depression, gambling, drug addiction, mental health, and anorexia. Issues that the presenters openly talk about. Pin drop silence as Lee Hendrie candidly talks about suicidal thoughts following his marriage break up and bankruptcy.

When these issues are raised, I always think of our great player Gary Speed and the shock at his suicide. I have even tailored a lesson based on Gary Speed to the young men that I teach, knowing how football is such a great way of engaging youngsters and getting a discussion going on mental health.

The Sky Sports piece this weekend ended with an impassioned Jeff Stelling talking about a march in central London for the Dump the Scales campaign and pointing out that the present government’s lack of awareness of deaths from anorexia is a “national disgrace.”

These issues talked about openly on a sports channel which I tune in to for the reflection of the past week’s games and the games ahead on a Saturday.

I have recently had an article published which highlighted how both Manchester clubs have had calls to alter their badges from well recognised people. This I thought I explained clearly but people, through their comments, seemed to think it was me that was calling for the change and in some cases accusing me of wanting to rewrite history.

If I wanted to rewrite history, it would be Newcastle United winning trophies every year!

So maybe I should leave the politics to Jeff Stelling, Paul Merson, Lee Hendrie, Sky Sports and the mainstream media. Let’s not get above our station eh? Or maybe not.

