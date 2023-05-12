Videos

Watch here Newcastle United training ahead of Leeds match – Official video

Newcastle United training ahead of Saturday’s game.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC players travelling to Elland Road for a 12.30pm kick-off, against Sam Allardyce and Leeds United.

This match features second bottom in the table against the team that are third top ahead of this weekend.

Newcastle United needing the win to ensure they remain in third after this weekend’s matches.

Whilst Leeds United are desperate for a victory in their survival bid, currently sitting second bottom with only three games left to play.

Ahead of this game on Saturday, the club have now made this Newcastle United training session available to watch:

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the 2022/23 season:

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Thursday 18 May 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (7.30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

