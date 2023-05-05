Videos

Watch here Newcastle United training ahead of Arsenal match – Official video

Newcastle United training ahead of Sunday’s game.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC players hosting Arsenal at St James’ Park, a 4.30pm kick-off.

This match features third in the table against the team in second place.

Newcastle United needing the win to ensure they remain in third after this weekend’s matches.

Whilst Arsenal surely need a victory if they are to retain any hope of finishing ahead of Man City and lifting the Premier League title.

Ahead of this game on Sunday, the club have now made this Newcastle United training session available to watch:

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the 2022/23 season:

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Thursday 18 May 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (7.30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

