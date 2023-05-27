News

Watch Chelsea v Newcastle Live TV – These global channel listings for Sunday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Chelsea v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (4.30pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to make it ten wins in the final fourteen game of this Premier League season. The pressure is of course all gone now, with Monday night against Leicester having confirmed a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

Global listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 5 Digitalb

Algeria beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola SuperSport GOtv Football

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Armenia Vivaro Sports+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Barbados Csport.tv

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport GOtv Football

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 9 Serbia

Botswana SuperSport GOtv Football

Brazil Star+

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso SuperSport GOtv Football

Burundi SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV

Cambodia True Sport 1

Cameroon SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport GOtv Football

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport GOtv Football

Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, TOD

Chile Star+

China QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Migu

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport GOtv Football

Congo Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Congo DR StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Cook Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport GOtv Football

Croatia Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Czech Republic Canal+ Sport 4, Skylink

Denmark Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+, Csport.tv

Ecuador Star+

Egypt TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport GOtv Football

Eritrea SuperSport GOtv Football

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport GOtv Football

Fiji Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France MULTISPORTS 4

Gabon SuperSport GOtv Football

Gambia SuperSport GOtv Football

Germany Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece Nova Sports 3

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport GOtv Football

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now E

Iceland SíminnSport 4

India JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia Vidio

Iran beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Iraq TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Italy Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kenya StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV

Kiribati Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Kosovo ArtMotion, SuperSport Kosova 5

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Laos True Sport 1

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia SuperSport GOtv Football

Libya TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App

Malawi SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5, sooka

Mali SuperSport GOtv Football

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN5 Malta

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Mauritania beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mauritius SuperSport GOtv Football

Mayotte SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico Paramount+

Montenegro Arena Sport 9 Serbia

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Mozambique StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport GOtv Football

Nauru Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport NOW

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport GOtv Football

Nigeria Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Niue Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW

North Macedonia Arena Sport 9 Serbia

Norway Viaplay Norway

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Palau Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports EXTRA 2

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Reunion SuperSport GOtv Football

Romania Orange Sport 1 Romania, Orange TV Go, Prima Play, Prima Sport 3

Rwanda SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Saint Helena SuperSport GOtv Football

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport GOtv Football

Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia Arena Sport 9 Serbia

Seychelles Csport.tv, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone Sporty TV, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Singapore StarHub TV+

Slovakia Skylink, Canal+ Sport 4

Solomon Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW

Somalia SuperSport GOtv Football, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

South Africa StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SABC Sport, sabcsportonline.co.za, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SABC 3

South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Spain DAZN

Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Swaziland SuperSport GOtv Football

Sweden Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Syria beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Tanzania StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Thailand True Sport 1

Togo SuperSport GOtv Football

Tonga Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN SPORTS MAX 1

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW

Uganda StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

United States Peacock

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Venezuela Star+

Yemen beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Zambia SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App

Zimbabwe SuperSport GOtv Football

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Chelsea v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

