Opinion

VAR and Newcastle United this season – The 15 defining incidents and decisions?

There’s been plenty of debate concerning VAR this season, the vast majority of it being quite negative.

“We was robbed” and “It’s taken all the fun out of celebrating a goal” being said quite frequently.

I’ve also likened VAR to something called RICO in the States, which is the ‘Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act’ that provides for extended criminal penalties and a civil cause of action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal organisation, the key words being corrupt and organization i.e. VAR decisions seem to be unduly influenced in an organised manner, as a means of protecting the established elite. Just like Financial Fair Play (FFP).

I was therefore surprised to see a league table published on the ESPN website, showing Newcastle United ranked seventh i.e. in the top half of the table when considering whether VAR has benefited or dis-benefited clubs this season. Not surprising, Liverpool sit joint top, along with Brentford and Fulham, all three of them having had a net five positive VAR outcomes (ranked at seventh NUFC’s net score is zero).

In fact, of the established (former) top six, only Liverpool have a net positive score this past season, which again very much surprised me.

As a reminder, VAR reviews a goal / no goal; penalty / no penalty; direct red card (not second yellow card/caution) and mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player). What VAR doesn’t review is any yellow card (including second yellow card leading to red) and any free-kick offence outside the box, unless a red card offence or if it leads to a goal/penalty.

So, what has led to Newcastle United’s net positive score? Listed below are all of the VAR decisions applicable to us that ESPN has listed:

1. Manchester City (H; Aug. 21)

Incident: Miguel Almiron goal allowed after being originally ruled out for offside, 28th minute – FOR

Incident: Kieran Trippier red card for challenge on Kevin De Bruyne downgraded to yellow, 73rd minute – FOR

2. Wolves (A; Aug. 28)

Incident: Raul Jimenez goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Pedro Neto on Ryan Fraser, 81st minute – FOR

3. Crystal Palace (H; Sept. 3)

Incident: Tyrick Mitchell own goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Joe Willock on Vicente Guaita, 51st minute – AGAINST

4. Bournemouth (H; Sept. 17)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexander Isak) for handball by Jefferson Lerma, 64th minute – FOR

5. Fulham (A; Oct. 1)

Incident: Nathaniel Chalobah yellow card upgraded to red after challenge on Sean Longstaff, 5th minute – FOR

6. Brentford (H; Oct. 8)

Incident: Bryan Mbeumo goal ruled out for offside in the buildup against Ivan Toney, 10th minute – FOR

7. Fulham (H; Jan. 15)

Incident: Penalty awarded (disallowed for a double touch by the taker, Aleksandar Mitrovic) for a foul by Kieran Trippier on Bobby De Cordova-Reid, 64th minute – AGAINST

8. West Ham (H; Feb. 4)

Incident: Joe Willock goal ruled out as the ball had gone out of play, 1st minute – AGAINST

9. Nottingham Forest (A; March 17)

Incident: Elliot Anderson goal ruled out for offside in the buildup against Sean Longstaff, 64th minute – AGAINST

10. West Ham (A; April 5)

Incident: Joelinton goal allowed after incorrect offside, 13th minute – FOR

11. Brentford (A; April 8)

Incident: Ivan Toney goal ruled out for offside, 8th minute – FOR

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ivan Toney) for a foul by Alexander Isak on Rico Henry, 41st minute – AGAINST

Incident: Callum Wilson goal ruled out for handball, 65th minute – AGAINST

12. Aston Villa (A; April 15)

Incident: Ollie Watkins goal ruled out for offside, 61st minute – FOR

13. Everton (A; April 27)

Incident: Fabian Schar goal ruled out for offside against Dan Burn, 90th minute – AGAINST

14. Southampton (H; April 30)

Incident: Callum Wilson goal ruled out for offside, 74th minute – AGAINST

15. Arsenal (H; May 7)

Incident: Penalty cancelled, no handball by Jakub Kiwior, 7th minute – AGAINST

This analysis doesn’t really tell the story though.

For example, there is a massive difference between the decision to disallow the Tyrick Mitchell own goal when we played Palace in September and Schar’s goal that was ruled out for offside at Everton. Both decisions going against NUFC, but only one correct.

Then there’s the awful decisions that aren’t included in that list above. I cannot remember all of the dodgy decisions we’ve collectively raged about, but how about Isak’s second goal at Anfield back in August when his right toenail was adjudged to be the wrong side of the line?

Or the penalty that wasn’t given at Old Trafford when Callum Wilson was clearly fouled by Raphael Varane in the box?

Wor Callum also scored a perfectly legitimate goal (in my opinion) at the Amex on a boiling hot day in August which was disallowed (and to rub salt into the wound, Erling Harland scored a carbon copy days later in a Champions League match at the Etihad which was allowed).

Or how about when Sean Longstaff was ragged all over by Matheus Nunes at Molineux? Anyone remember Shelvey’s assault on Bruno at the City ground?

I could go on and I’m not even sure whether VAR reviewed all of these incidents.

The whole thing needs a shakeup. Cockney Trev posted an interesting article recently suggesting that freezing the frame at the point at which the ball is struck is just as important as where the lines are drawn to determine whether someone is offside. A great observation.

I mentioned earlier that VAR has taken the fun out of celebrating a goal. It used to involve a cursory glance at the linesman, now it’s an agonising wait that can last several minutes.

VAR was meant to level the playing field.

If anything, matters have got far, far worse and ESPN’s piece does little to assuage the feelings I have concerning the whole rotten mess and the old adage that ‘things even themselves out over the season’ was probably truer before its introduction.

