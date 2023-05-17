Opinion

Urgent action against these small Premier League clubs in the South to force bigger capacities and allocations

I have noticed a definite pattern when it comes to the Premier League clubs making up the top tier.

A worrying trend, at least in my eyes.

It is these Premier League clubs in the South.

Now before I’m accused of being Cockney-Phobic or whatever, it isn’t the fact that these Premier League clubs are located where they are…

It is more the fact that they share this very similar trait…

Premier League clubs with lowest average attendances 2022/23 (as of 17 May 2023) with all stats via World Football:

10,313 Bournemouth

17,064 Brentford

23,867 Fulham

25,570 Crystal Palace

29,170 Nottingham Forest

30,553 Southampton

31,480 Brighton

Premier League clubs in 2021/22 with lowest average attendances:

16,912 Brentford

19,189 Burnley

20,612 Watford

24,282 Palace

26,885 Norwich

29,939 Southampton

So last season, five of the lowest six were Premier League clubs based in the South, Burnley the only exception.

Then this season it is six of the lowest seven are down South, Forest the only exception and they are fifth lowest and with an average three times higher than the very lowest!

The problem of course isn’t just their average attendances, it is also the fact that their stadium capacities aren’t up to scratch, the two are usually inextricably linked. It wasn’t so much of a problem when say Wigan were in the Premier League, their stadium wasn’t very big BUT when Newcastle United played there, our fans were given 5,000+ tickets, which is the issue where the problem comes with these small Premier League clubs in the South (for me anyway).

The most difficult tickets to get this season?

Wembley against Man Utd? I don’t think so.

Bournemouth and Brentford away in the Premier League? Absolutely.

Newcastle United fans only allocated around 1,300 tickets for Bournemouth this season, 1,700 for Brentford. Once a few hundred or so are subtracted for the club owners, sponsors, players and so on, not many left for NUFC supporters are there?

The problem could be set to get even worse, with a yet more dire example.

In the Championship, five of the six clubs with the highest average attendances are from the North, with Norwich the only one from the South that is amongst them.

The very lowest average attendance and capacity, 24 of 24 is Luton Town.

Now I laughed as loudly as anybody when the Mackems lost last night.

However, this season Luton have averaged 9,854, last season they had 10,013 for the Sunderland play-off.

From what I have read, if promoted Luton have to spend £10m on their current stadium just to be allowed to play in the Premier League because it is so decrepit BUT from what I understand this won’t involve any kind of significant increase in capacity (and away allocation). Newcastle fans no doubt would be looking at another Bournemouth style minimal ticket allocation.

Luton are going to be building a new stadium at a different location but this won’t be ready until the 2024/25 season at the earliest AND the capacity is set to be somewhere between 17,000 and 23,000, depending on what they finally decide.

I think enough is enough, if these Premier League clubs in the South are going to be happy to take the Premier League riches, then they have to produce stadiums / capacities that meet minimum requirements.

As it stands, Premier League clubs are supposed to give 3,000+ tickets to away fans and if under 30,000 capacity, then the minimum they are obliged to provide is 10% of that capacity.

It is just a joke.

If they aren’t going to increase their stadium capacities willingly, then I think the rule should be that all away fanbases get a minimum of 3,000 tickets given to them by all Premier League clubs. It isn’t our fault if the likes of Bournemouth, Brentford, Luton, Watford and so on, aren’t willing to increase their capacities.

Indeed, I would go further. Away fans are a massive part of English football and those of us with a little more ‘experience’ remember the great days of travelling away in huge numbers on a regular basis, pay on the door, the days of the terraces.

I would say all away fans should be actually entitled to 5,000 tickets for any game and I’m sure that suddenly you would see these Premier League clubs with unsatisfactory capacities suddenly springing into action.

It is a joke really that even in this all-seater (give or take some minimal safe standing) era, we have at the other end of the spectrum, so many big stadiums, yet away fans only usually get 3,000 tickets for the likes of Man U, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Spurs, West Ham, Man City etc, despite capacities that are 50k / 60k / 70k.

