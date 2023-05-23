Opinion

United we stand – United we fall

It’s the land of Geordies, where passion runs deep, Trippier’s precision, a full-back we must keep. Bruno’s class, with magic in his feet, Isak’s swift strikes, make the opposition retreat.

Wilson leads the charge, with goals in his sight, Joelinton’s power is a force to ignite, Longstaff’s tenacity, a midfield maestro, Under Eddie How, he’ll continue to grow.

With every game fought, and with every cheer, The Magpies rise, without any fear. Their spirit unwavering, their eyes on the sights, They strive for greatness, under the floodlights.

Oh, Newcastle United, reach for the sky, Murphy’s crosses flying in high. With ASM’s skill and Joelinton’s might, Together they’ll shine on a Champions League night.

Schar and Botman a wall at the back, Miggy and Willock, on the attack. Wilson and Isak, a striking duo’s embrace, Guided by Eddie’s vision and grace.

The Toon Army, a United force, From the Leazes End to the Gallowgate concourse, The Toon Army roars with their songs of devotion, Guiding the Mags towards the greatest promotion.

Wor Flags the Wembley heroes, what a display, the lads on the pitch it just wasn’t your day, but lads don’t be upset and don’t be down, you’ll always be remembered as the toast of the town.

Oh, Newcastle United, reach for the sky, Trippier’s crosses flying high. With Gordon’s skill and Dan Burn’s height, Together they’ll shine on a Champions League night.

The legends of old, their spirits alive, Shearer’s legacy, forever to thrive. New heroes emerge, their names to be told, it’s hard to get beat with Pope in goal.

With every game fought, and with every cheer, The Magpies rise, they have no fear. Their spirit unwavering, their hearts filled with pride, They’ll strive for greatness, under Eddie How’s guide.

Oh, Newcastle United, we will be on Sky (***and BT Sport!), showing the mackems, just who’s flying high. But come on Toon Army, lets not gloat, we’ve nothing to fear cause they missed the boat.

So let Wor Flags banners and flags unfurl, As Newcastle United conquers the world. In the Champions League, together we’ll stand, fearless winners under Eddie’s command.

You can make yourselves heroes, and you’ll always be, if you lift the Champions League trophy next year at Wembley.

Whether on the pitch or in the squad, please don’t think you’re a forgotten bod, Eddie and Jason are keeping a eye out, just keep yourselves fit and ready for that shout.

Anderson, Dummit and Ritchie, don’t be down Eddie knows you’re itchy. Targett, Manquillo, Lascelles, Lewis, Ashby and Krafth, your time may come through devotion and graft.

And to all squad goalkeepers don’t give up hope, the fans know its hard for you behind Pope.

To Dubravka, Karius, and Gillespie, the fans say thanks, for your dedication, commitment, and loyalty you have shown in the ranks.

So to sum up this season, the fans want you to know, we’re so proud of the club and onward we go. From the owner to the tea lady and the kit man, and a big shout out to the sporting director Dan.

United we stand, United we fall, in the Champions League we will go through it all. So lets all believe that this can be done, come on lads lets get the Champions League won.

Howay the Lads

