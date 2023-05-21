Opinion

Unai Emery follows Todd Boehly – Premier League big seven with Newcastle United is now the reality

Unai Emery has done a cracking job this season at Aston Villa.

So good in fact that his stats have almost matched Eddie Howe.

Unai Emery picking up 46 points in his 24 Premier League matches with Aston Villa, whilst in his most recent 24, Eddie Howe and Newcastle United accumulating 48 points.

In the opening 12 PL games of the season, Newcastle and Howe managed 21 points, Villa and Gerrard 12 points.

That all combines to give this current Premier League table on Sunday morning:

On Saturday, Unai Emery did themselves and Newcastle United (and Man U) a massive favour, getting a draw at Anfield and it was a match where actually the visitors deserved to take all three points. Villa missing a penalty, then taking a first half lead, Liverpool struggling to break them down and only an 89th minute goal giving Klopp and his side a point.

Aston Villa now knowing that a win against Brighton on the final day of the season will ensure European football, whilst competing in the Europa Conference League could be upgraded to Europa League if Brighton’s other results this coming week also go in favour of Unai Emery and his players.

After the performance and point at Liverpool, Unai Emery was asked about the potential of Aston Villa.

However, he had a reality check for the media and especially Aston Villa fans, when quizzed about ‘Is the top four a realistic aim going forward, for a club of this size?’

Unai Emery:

“It is difficult because now they are a [Premier League] top seven [with Newcastle United having joined the other six].

“Other teams as well want to add to try to get those positions.

“We are in this idea as well and we have to be optimistic, do our work in our way.

“This year was not our objective to get a European position.

“We are going to have this opportunity next week.

“We escaped from the bottom and this was fantastic, the top tenposition was fantastic and we’re adding to it now.

“The club is continuing to work, trying to be ambitious for the next years, we have to be very demanding.

“Then we have to create and build a strong structure in all areas.”

I think that Unai Emery has earned a lot of respect since coming to Aston Villa, with what has happened on and off the pitch.

It is also a feather in the cap for the Newcastle United owners, proving (in my opinion) just how diligent and well informed they were in October 2021 when narrowing their search down to two managers, when it came to replacing Steve Bruce.

Unai Emery felt he couldn’t leave Villarreal at that point after he had won them the first ever trophy (Europa League) in their history AND they were enjoying a Champions League campaign. A decision you can totally understand, especially when Villarreal came within a whisker of reaching the CL final, only losing unluckily in the semis to ironically, Liverpool.

Newcastle United instead appointing Eddie Howe and the rest is history.

Talking of Premier League clubs making diligent and well informed managerial decisions…

Well, they haven’t got many things right after taking over a year ago BUT Chelsea’s owners were correct in one area, very early on…

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly speaking to Bloomberg News 15 June 2022:

“They (Premier League clubs) don’t realise how big their opportunity is.

“Let’s get a hold of our destiny and think about how to optimise this.

“The big six will become the big seven with the Saudi deal for Newcastle.

“There is going to be opportunity for everyone to win.”

Hmmm, Todd Boehly talking about ‘opportunity for everyone to win’…

It would be interesting to catch up with the Chelsea main man now, eleven months on.

By that point (June 2022), Eddie Howe and the new NUFC hierarchy had already seen the third best form over the entire second half of the 2021/22 Premier League season. That form very much matched this season, with two games to go.

The question now isn’t whether Newcastle United are part of a Premier League big seven?

It is exactly how high you would rate NUFC when it comes to within that ‘big seven’, in terms of what looks possible moving forward.

As for Chelsea and indeed Aston Villa, interesting to see exactly where either / both of them feature when it comes to talk of ‘Premier League big seven’ in the future.

Todd Boehly when speaking 11 months ago, made clear that he believed most of the existing PL owners didn’t realise just how big the opportunities were going to be to bring in ever greater revenues in the future.

Todd Boehly and his business partners paid £2.5bn to buy Roman Abramovich’ shares, as well as declaring their commitment to investing another £1.75bn into the club.

Only a fool would believe there was any other reason for the new Chelsea owners doing this, other than in the belief that in the future they will make all that money back and more.

Todd Boehly clearly believing that Premier League clubs were generally undervalued at that moment, hence the willingness for he and his business partners to commit a total of £4.25bn to their Chelsea project.

Crazy stuff for many people to hear, especially when you consider that Chelsea only get 40,000 crowds and don’t even own their own ground.

As for the competition…interesting to hear Todd Boehly state back then that ‘The big six will become the big seven with the Saudi deal for Newcastle.’

The Saudi Arabia PIF led purchase of Newcastle United cost a total of £305m, with the PIF element buying 80% of the club.

Even allowing for the shocking lack of investment, as well as care and attention, allowed by Mike Ashley over the course of 14+ years, it was difficult to get away from the belief (fact!) that the Saudi Arabia PIF had bagged themselves an absolute bargain.

Maybe even a bigger one than they first thought, considering what had played out this year on the pitch AND if Todd Boehly is anywhere close to the truth when it comes to potential revenues off it, for successful clubs…

