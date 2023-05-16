Opinion

Time now for Kevin Keegan at Newcastle United

Kevin Keegan is the greatest manager Newcastle United have ever had, in the lifetimes of most supporters.

Having arrived as a player in 1982 to transform the fortunes of our football club.

A decade later Kevin Keegan did the same as a manager.

Eddie Howe now looking to have every chance of emulating KK’s achievements, or whisper it quietly, even surpass them.

Just like the Newcastle United fans had to endure, Kevin Keegan was treated disgracefully by Mike Ashley.

However, the great man knew that one day we would all be rid of him…

“Don’t ever give up on your club.

“Keep supporting it, it’s your club and trust me, one day you will get your club back and it will be everything you wanted it to be.

“Newcastle United is bigger than anyone.

“It hurts I know, but just keep going.

“He is only one man we are a city, a whole population. Trust me.”

Kevin Keegan then later in his 2018 Autobiography, followed up with…

“I am looking forward to the day when Newcastle is free of the man who has lurched from one bad decision to another, run an empire of self harm and handed money and power to people who deserved neither.”

When the 7 October 2021 takeover happened, by sheer coincidence Kevin Keegan was already booked to appear at a sold out dinner and Q and A up in Cramlington.

I remembered that Jamie Smith had attended and told us all about it on The Mag, this is part of his article afterwards, relating what had gone on:

‘Kevin Keegan was of course asked if he had been in contact with the new owners and revealed that he’d had “a telephone call with a couple of members of the consortium” but didn’t reveal the extent of the call.

After the Q and A he stayed around for photos and signing and I put my best journalistic hat on and went in to press him on the matter, asking him if they were to offer him a role at the club of his choosing, what capacity would he see himself returning in?

His reply was as follows:

“I would ask them what role they think I can do?

“I’m past the days of running about coaching players and it’s not my style to sit in a lounge having drinks with corporate guests.

“So I would want them to tell me how they saw me fitting into things”

Well, this is now time for Kevin Keegan to finally make his return to Newcastle United.

Even if for one night only.

Eddie Howe has recently had the likes of Shay Given and Nobby Solano at the training ground, speaking to the current group of players and so on.

I think Thursday night, the Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe should move heaven and earth to get Kevin Keegan to St James’ Park.

My feeling is, if Newcastle United can win against Brighton, then that will ensure top four, with Champions League football next season and all the other positivity that will follow on from breaking apart that self-entitled elite.

I am confident that Newcastle United fans will be up for this game on Thursday night BUT I detect a fair amount of nerves also.

Get Kevin Keegan onto the St James’ Park pitch ahead of kick-off, give him a microphone (that works properly!) and have him tell the Newcastle United fans that this is not a time for fear or doubts.

This is the moment when the supporters need to be 100% up for it, going absolutely mental in support of the players, sweep Brighton aside with a full on adrenaline fuelled performance.

Take away any chance of a situation where loads of NUFC fans are instead sitting nervously, biting fingernails to the bone, radiating that nervousness to the team on the pitch.

Kevin Keegan, your moment has come.

I would love him to be involved in any way he was up for longer-term BUT for sure, it would be massive if is here on Tyneside on Thursday night.

The call has to go in, Kevin Keegan back at this new Newcastle United with Mike Ashley now gone.

Everybody pulling together and the greatest Newcastle United inspirational figure of all, there to share this moment with us, to help Eddie Howe and his players over the line.

