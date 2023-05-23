Opinion

This would be THE statement summer signing for Newcastle United

Champions League qualification has now been earned with a game to spare. This summer is going to be transformative.

The Athletic have reported that we are targeting four or five players in the next transfer window and now that we are in Europe’s elite competition the profile and value of targets will increase. There’s likely to be a mix of proven Premier League quality and young, well priced European talent coming in.

I very much expect us to go for either / both of Ward-Prowse or Maddison in the middle (both of whom will cost a decent chunk of change but wouldn’t be as absurdly priced as they may have been last summer). That extra ability from dead ball situations and added goal threat would be a welcome addition to our midfield.

It’s not either of these I want to talk about though. In fact, it’s not anyone we’ve ever been linked with as far as I’ve seen. I think we will push the boat out on at least one real stunner of a signing, this summer, and this man would be my choice.

The player, I would most love us to buy as our summer statement signing would be England captain Harry Kane.

I sense a lot of shaking heads right now. It’d cost too much. It’s a pipedream. He’s nearly 30, let’s look at players that can shape our future.

As Harry Kane scored yet another goal despite Tottenham losing yet another game at the weekend, he edged within 49 goals of that Alan Shearer record. He’s in the form of his career and it’s more likely than ever that this will be the summer he departs Tottenham. They might not even be in Europe next season!

I want to make this a balanced article so let’s look at the negatives of signing the hurricane.

Too Expensive

I agree his price will be lofty despite him only having a year on his contract. Even if we have to go to £100 million (surely a price Tottenham will agree when the alternative is losing him for nothing, and they’ve got nearly a billion pounds of debt to service) I think it is a fee that he will pay back. I’ll come to that in the positives.

His wages are high at a reported £200k a week, although from what I’ve read he has been shrewd with his money and invested it to ensure that his net worth has grown year on year over his career.

Never forget the power of this football club. On his interview for the High Performance Podcast, Kieran Trippier revealed that he came to Newcastle for less money than he was on in Madrid. We’ve signed England idols before in Shearer and Keegan. I’m sure we offered Shearer top dollar, but I don’t doubt Keegan could have got more elsewhere, had he wanted. Sometimes the project is more important than the payslip.

Even if we did agree to match his current wages and then had to give Bruno and Trippier pay rises, would it not be worth it for a striker at his peak, who is one of the best in the world.

A player with plenty of Champions League experience. A player used to fighting it out at the top year after year (relatively speaking). Also, would it not be worth it to stop him signing for one of our main rivals?

Not Our Model

We don’t want older players with inflated egos. Correct. But I don’t think Kane fits this profile. I think he fits the Trippier / Burn profile although at a much higher cost. I will come onto his professionalism in the positives, but I think even with him turning 30 in the close season he’s still got several years of quality to give.

Looking at how some of the elite players are looking after themselves these days you can’t predict how long a player can continue at the top level anyway. Look at a few high-profile examples; Benzema 35 still playing for Real Madrid where he’s scored 20+ goals a season for the last five seasons until this one in which he’s got 17 in 21 games. Lewandowski 34 has scored 22 goals in his debut season at Barcelona having scored 30 or more in his previous three seasons at Bayern. Ibrahimovic 41 (not a typo) only one goal in four appearances this season and only eight goals the year before. But 15 and 10 respectively in the seasons prior to that at AC Milan whilst in his late 30s. He scored 52 goals in 56 games in the much weaker MLS with LA Galaxy but in his one full year at Man Utd he got 17 goals and he was 35 then. That’s not even to mention the exploits of Ronaldo and Messi who I’ll leave out as they are a different level altogether. Looking closer to home Vardy is 36 and scored 15 goals in each of his two previous seasons before he hit the decline this season. He scored 63 goals across the three seasons before too.

Dodgy Ankles

I hear time and time again, commentators and fans saying that he’s got dodgy ankles. There’s always a risk there with Harry Kane, apparently. Yes, he’s had the odd ankle injury and sometimes he’ll have a loss of form which could be due to his ankles being not quite right (see claims about Bruno this season). But is he an injury risk? Not particularly.

Over the nine years since he broke through as a first team player at Spurs, he has averaged 33.88 games a season. If he plays next weekend, it will be precisely 34. Missing four games a season is not bad at all.

Nastiness

Harry Kane has a bit of a nasty streak. We’ve seen some playacting from him this season and nobody likes that. There are claims he leaves a bit on opponents, but many strikers have a ruthlessness to their game.

Shearer loved giving defenders a rough time with elbows and clips here and there. Letting them know he was about. Wilson is a similar character, regularly rough and ready with defenders and goalkeepers alike. I don’t like playacting and his over-the-top response to Doucoure tickling his cheek was ridiculous, but you see similar every game in every division these days. Whether it is fifty commando roles after being slid out or going down like you’re playing wink murder when someone brushes your face with their hand. Unfortunately, this is the modern-day footballer.

What About Wilson?

I’m a huge fan of Wilson. I think he’s a quality goal scorer and has a fantastic mentality. He’s in the form of his career right now and regardless of who we sign in the summer I would want him in our squad. He and Isak offer different striking options and it would be nice to have another quality addition. Ideally one that can offer something else again.

If we brought in Harry Kane, it would limit Wilson’s opportunities, but it would massively improve our quality. Not only on the pitch but the bench too. I can’t imagine Wilson would play second fiddle for more than a year but if he can experience the Champions League and maybe win a trophy in that time then surely it would have been worth hanging around. He doesn’t like the label ‘super sub’ but at times he’s been just that this season. With twenty minutes to go and a goal needed, a fired-up Wilson is as good an option as any to come roaring off the bench.

Plus, unlike Kane, Wilson is actually an injury risk. In the last eight Premier League seasons Wilson has missed an average of 13 games. He needs to be well managed and has been in the latter part of this season. An elite striker will reduce his burden.

So the positives. What makes this signing the right deal at the right time?

Top Professional

Anything you read and hear about Harry Kane speaks of absolute professionalism. He’s a leader for club and country and works hard every game and training session.

On that same podcast with Trippier he spoke about what a help Kane was for him at Tottenham. This was a Harry Kane in his early twenties, showing he’s always had a leadership mentality. We worry about new signings upsetting our fantastic dressing room balance. Kane would enhance it.

Building The Brand

We are in our infancy in terms of becoming an elite and world recognised club. Some may say we’re already there but there will be plenty of markets that aren’t quite looking at us the same way they do the Liverpools and Manchester Uniteds. Signing a player of Kane’s stature could elevate us in the worldwide consciousness. Kane is England captain, record goal scorer and a world-renowned talent.

Signing him might see some other markets start to take notice and improve our sales revenue in countries we’ve not quite tapped into yet. His signing could even help us secure better sponsorship prices too. I think the commercial benefits from signing a player like Harry Kane would make his transfer and wages well worth it.

Shearer’s Record

It’s been great spending the last couple of decades looking at that list of record scorers and seeing our own Alan Shearer standing alone at the top. I think the greatest threats he’s had to that accolade have been Henry, Ronaldo and Rooney. I was ecstatic when Henry traded Arsenal for Barcelona as I was certain he would catch up with Wor Alan had he stayed. Ronaldo hadn’t appeared a significant threat when he departed for Real Madrid but looking at what he went on to do, no doubt he would have smashed that record had he stayed in England. Rooney was scoring goals from the age of 16 and looked like he was on the right path to take the crown but dipped in his later years and got nowhere near. When the 2012 season ended Rooney was 27 and on 144 goals. He still had a long way to go but my Manchester United supporting mate was certain he would break the record. ‘He only needs to average 20 goals a season for the next six years’, he told me. He only managed another 64 goals in that time averaging just over 10 and he got nowhere near before departing to the States.

Harry Kane is at his peak and is only 49 goals from Shearer now.

Two good seasons could see him overtake him with time to spare. I think it’s more likely to take him three or four seasons but, nonetheless, barring serious injuries, complete loss of form / ability or moving abroad, he will take that honour at some point in his career. If someone has to do it, let it be a Newcastle player!

Limited Destinations

He may well stay at Tottenham. He’s Tottenham through and through and whoever comes in as the new manager may convince him to give it the last year of his contract. If Tottenham end up eighth or lower, are they truly capable of attracting a manager of the calibre that will convince him to hang around?

If he does decide to move on, where would he go? Man Utd is the team that jumps out for me and that’s where I expect he probably will end up. I’m surprised he hasn’t gone years ago. I’ve always imagined them signing him as he seems like their sort of striker. This might be the year he does it. He would probably be the player that could help them challenge for the title again.

If not them then I can only think of us or Chelsea that would be open to signing him. Man City won’t go for him now unless Haaland leaves. Arsenal isn’t going to happen, and I can’t imagine Liverpool joining the race. Chelsea won’t in the Champions League and surely can’t spend too much more money. Other than somewhere like Real Madrid (where I do think he would fit in very nicely, but I doubt he’ll consider due to his hunting of that record) then I honestly believe us and that fake united are the only options.

Ability

Probably the most important element.

I had an argument with someone on Saturday who told me he is overrated.

Seconds later he bent in that great strike from the free kick to leave me looking extremely smug. One excellent goal aside though, I really don’t see how he can be considered overrated. He’s the England top scorer, Tottenham’s Premier League top scorer, on track to become the Premier League top scorer. He’s scored 20 or more goals in six of his nine seasons as a first team regular, winning the golden boot on three of those occasions. Oh, and he’s not just a scorer. He has 26 assists in his last three seasons. It’s only been three this season but I’m sure he’s created plenty of chances that his teammates haven’t finished.

His ability to drop deep, hold up play, execute exquisite through balls and lang range switches would give us another dynamic altogether.

Isak has looked best playing through the middle this year but maybe with a deep lying striker like Kane he could develop into our own version of Son. Imagine being a goal or two down and being able to chuck Wilson on and have him and Isak as a front two with Kane playing just behind them. It’s not a system I would expect to be commonplace, but it’s got all the ingredients for a front three that can get us back in a game during desperate times.

As I’ve mentioned, I adore Wilson. I wrote an article in early April that we shouldn’t lose faith in him, and he’s been in blistering form ever since. I’m desperate to see him score his first Newcastle hat-trick against Chelsea and get to 20+ goals in style. But in a ruthless world we have to admit that Kane would be an upgrade and is more reliable in fitness terms. Plus, we need a bigger squad, we need another striker option. I expect us to go with a younger option from abroad who may not immediately usurp our current number 9.

However, I genuinely believe Harry Kane in black and white would be a formidable prospect.

