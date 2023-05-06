Opinion

This is who Newcastle United need to be most concerned about in the coming weeks

Having had the chance to eventually watch Thursday’s Brighton against Manchester United, I hold fast on my opinion that Brighton are the team that we need to be most concerned about in coming weeks.

They have a difficult run in but their destiny is completely in their own hands. As is ours.

Back to the match. The Belgian commentator was wearing his red-tinted spectacles, suggesting that Brighton were playing with fire, by playing out from the back against a team like Manchester United.

Let’s be very clear about this: the current Manure may be less like the manure that has been coming out Old Trafford in recent years but they can not be compared with the teams of the Ferguson era. They don’t deserve respect just for being Man Utd.

He also repeatedly talked about this being Brighton’s unique opportunity for European football. Brighton suffering the same fate that we do. Not getting the credit due, for a good season.

He also failed to realise that Brighton are a team on the rise for a reason. They are also a team likely to keep troubling the big six given the talent production line that Tony Bloom has set up. That being augmented by things like the astute purchase of Joao Pedro announced on Friday.

Brighton made their opponents look very ordinary, their penalty being a fitting reward for their endeavours.

Refereeing by Andre Marriner was as you would expect: no deserved second yellow for Casemiro, nor the straight red that Anthony should have got for his wild kick on Mac Allister.

Why should we care, I hear you ask?

How many matches have the Essex Reds won without Casemiro I ask you?

Ironically, Ten Hag was unhappy about the refereeing decisions. He wants to be taking Marriner out for a couple of pints if you ask me!

All of these bad refereeing decisions have a very real financial impact on the teams competing for European places or fighting the drop.

PGMOL need to take the summer break to go back to the drawing board with VAR, coupled with some much-needed staff training.

Let’s be clear: the problem is not the technology, it is the seemingly random application. If you play in red and come from the North West, the chances of favourable interpretation seem far greater.

Whoever loses out on a European place (to Liverpool in particular) is going to feel particularly aggrieved at how many points a team in red has won this season due to their friends at Stockley Park.

