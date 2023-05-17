Opinion

This is the Newcastle team v Brighton that can help ensure three points for NUFC

So, we’re down to the nitty gritty. The business end of the season.

No fan of this club surely believed last August when all this craziness kicked off, that we’d be competing for a Champions League place with three games to go AND having been to Wembley for a cup final.

However, that’s where we are. Great feeling isn’t it.

We have two favourable home games against Brighton and Leicester and we round the campaign off down the Kings Road at Chelsea, who haven’t been good all season, despite their extravagant spending.

You could say we’ve stuttered against Arsenal and again at Leeds but I think that would be unfair. I think Newcastle United have been incredibly unlucky.

Newcastle were playing the second best team in the league at St James’ Park and we matched them for effort and commitment, just lacking that little bit of extra quality. At Leeds we were a lucky / unlucky deflection away from all three points. The dream could have been a reality sooner than we thought.

So how do we get over the line?

The defensive unit picks itself, unless you subscribe to the opinions somebody shared on The Mag earlier in the week that suggested dropping Nick Pope.

I feel we miss a certain level of industry in our midfield when Sean Longstaff isn’t there and likewise with Jacob Murphy.

Joelinton provides the muscle and I like the energy of Joe Willock. Bruno gives us guile in there that no other player can provide, even if he’s only playing with one foot at present. Hopefully Miggy Almiron is back up to speed as he’ll run all day and what a time it would be for him to get back scoring.

We miss the work of Sean Longstaff who has become a free £30m player for us almost overnight. Another rejuvenation story under Eddie Howe and one who need not worry next season in any squad cull.

Over the last two games (coincidentally where we’ve dropped points) I feel Eddie Howe has got the selection up front somewhat wrong.

I like the IDEA of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak playing together, I just think it leaves us short on the bench and from the start I don’t think it’s necessary.

I’m not going to argue with anyone who says you MUST start all your best players, why wouldn’t you, but it’s worth noting that having one of them coming on later in a game would (and has) reaped rewards in the past. Isak coming on for Murphy is my preferred option.

Everything is still in our own hands.

Despite some dodgy VAR calls in Liverpool’s favour, we know that two wins guarantees our new goal this season of competing with Europe’s elite next season. It certainly wasn’t that 18 months ago.

This is the Newcastle team v Brighton that I’d pick to help ensure things go the right way on Thursday night.

Mr Pessimistic has had a change of character these last 12 months or so and I’m going for three wins from our final three games.

Eddie Howe has said that this is the attitude he and his players will be adopting and I’m not going to back away from that.

HTL

