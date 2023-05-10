Opinion

This is perfect timing for Newcastle United

This has fallen perfectly for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s side coming off the back of that 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

However, that is all it is, Newcastle United missing out on three (or one) points.

This NUFC team with a record now of eight wins in their last ten games, no reason to panic.

This is how the Premier League table currently (on Wednesday 10 May 2023) now looks:

When you fall off the horse, you absolutely need to get right back on it at the first possible opportunity.

This is where I believe it has fallen ideally for Newcastle United.

So many times this season, the NUFC players have seen their top four rivals play before then they get their chance, due to matches repeatedly moved back for live TV.

This time it is the exact opposite, Newcastle United with the 12.30pm Saturday slot (doe to live TV…) and the chance to play before everybody else.

I can’t say I am usually the biggest fan of this kind of match timing BUT on this occasion I very much am.

In no way would it have been ideal, in my opinion, for say by the time Newcastle United were playing, Man U potentially sitting one point ahead of NUFC on 66 points and Liverpool only behind the Magpies on goal difference.

Instead, Newcastle United can go very positively into this Saturday 12.30pm match, knowing that a win will put them five points clear of Man U and most importantly, six points clear of fifth placed Liverpool with only three games left to play.

All of the pressure instead piled on Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag, along with their players.

The Newcastle United players still have to go out and do it on the pitch of course, whenever the games are played. However, I think on this occasion there is a significant advantage for Eddie Howe and his team being first up and if getting the three points, they are almost there.

The remaining 15 Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes top four:

Leeds v Newcastle (Saturday 13 May – 12.30pm)

Man U v Wolves (Saturday 13 May – 3pm)

Arsenal v Brighton (Sunday 14 May – 4.30pm)

Leicester v Liverpool (Monday 15 May – 8pm)

Newcastle v Brighton (Thursday 18 May – 7.30pm)

Bournemouth v Man U (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday 21 May 2pm)

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Brighton v Man City (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Aston Villa v Brighton (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

