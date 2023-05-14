Opinion

This is a new low even for Talksport on Newcastle United – Absolutely disgraceful

We all know the score with Talksport.

Their standard approach, with rare exceptions, is to line up countless presenters and guests who will wind people up.

Particularly, football fans.

Very particularly, Newcastle United fans.

Or at least that is how it feels.

Maybe the fanbases of other football clubs feel the same when it comes to their club and how Talksport characters talk about it?

I have no idea just how badly Talksport treat other clubs but I do see a similar reaction to that radio stations output from football fans in general.

Maybe they are as bad with other clubs but certainly I can’t imagine it can be any worse than the garbage Talksport generally comes out with about Newcastle United.

As to why that is?

Well, you can see why it fits in with their business plan can’t you. A club with one of the largest fanbases and who after 14 years of Mike Ashley have become very used to having to fight out corner when it comes to the media, Talksport knowing very well that whilst at the same time it will delight supporters of rival clubs seeing Newcastle United getting abuse thrown their way, there will also be numerous NUFC fans who will respond to the deliberate provocation.

So anyway, Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Leeds played Newcastle in a lively match, loads of incidents to discuss from what happened on the pitch. All kinds of opinions on many of these match incidents, how differently people might see things. Numerous penalty incidents, some given and some not, that just the tip of the iceberg as countless other things to also debate and have differing opinions on – how many red cards should have been shown and when, with VAR once again in the spotlight.

However, one incident, which didn’t happen on the pitch, there surely could be only one universal opinion on.

Surely?

I am of course talking about the man who somehow managed to get to Eddie Howe in front of the away dugout during the match and who has now been charged by the Police with assault and entering the field of play.

The only position that can be taken here by any decent rational person, is that Eddie Howe deserves every sympathy having found himself in that position whilst simply doing his job.

Apparently not…

This morning on Talksport, presenter Max Rushden when reacting to Eddie Howe’s concerns about what had happened at Elland Road, taking a position that the NUFC Head Coach is undeserving of sympathy for this incident during the Leeds match because he works for an organisation that is majority owned by Saudi Arabia PIF, then doubling down on that when challenged by a Newcastle United fan.

Newcastle United fan @NUFCThreatLevel on Twitter and then @maxrushden responding:

As I said above, we are used to endless nonsense on Talksport, but this kind of thing has really crossed the line.

Max Rushden even making his position look so much worse with this laughable response when challenged. Instead of holding his hands up and saying sorry I shouldn’t have said that, he instead tries to muddy the waters by claiming he didn’t really say that… even though he doesn’t then clarify exactly what he did supposedly say. We instead get a half climbdown and belated acceptance that Eddie Howe was in the right to feel aggrieved by what happened BUT then Max Rushden totally torpedoing that partial climbdown by doubling down and following it with ‘Yet I find it hard for him to moralise about anything.’

Actually, if the Talksport presenter had kept it to just that first part of his response, then it still wouldn’t excuse his behaviour this morning but it would have kind of put an end to it.

However, by then making it crystal clear with the second part of that Twitter response, that he most definitely doesn’t think Eddie Howe is in a position to complain /moralise about anything, it makes his half transparent non-apology meaningless. Indeed, as I say, Rushden has simply launched more fuel on the fire.

Talksport and the people they employ, are getting into really serious territory here. It is only one very small step to then be saying that Eddie Howe, or whoever, deserves everything they get, simply because of who ultimately employs them.

This is just crazy, they are two very different things that need to be kept well apart. They should never be in the same conversation. So if Eddie Howe, or any other Premier League boss, ends up getting seriously injured during a match, will we then have some people saying, on Talksport or wherever, well maybe Eddie Howe should have thought about that before taking the Newcastle United job, he’s in no position to be complaining / moralising about anything etc etc.

Looking at the bigger picture, whilst I of course naturally have no problem with no problem with anybody wanting to highlight human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, Qatar or wherever. We have seen an absolutely ridiculous and shameful situation develop, whereby many in the media feel able to say anything derogatory and inflammatory about Newcastle United and even worse, the club’s fans, believing / knowing that they can get away with it, no matter how unfair or unjustified it may be.

Max Rushden has been more than happy to work for Rupert Murdoch, so how does he justify that? That is, if we are to follow his (supposed) logic with Eddie Howe?

Amongst the many outrageous and unjustified media attacks on Newcastle United fans in particular, just because they have continued to support the football club that they have always supported, we even get the bizarre and unbelievable situation of journalists doing this who work for organisations that do massive business in Saudi Arabia and generate huge profits from that business which ultimately helps to pay their wages, such as those working for DMGT (Daily Mail and General Trust).

Yes, how disgraceful it is that I continue to support my football club that I have no say in who owns it and it isn’t as if I can just go and support a different football instead, not like changing the supermarket you use. Yet journalists will launch these attacks on Newcastle fans and our club, but are at the same time happy to choose to work for and draw their wages from funds that are partly generated by business in Saudi Arabia.

