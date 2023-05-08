Match Reports

This cost us the game on reflection – Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

It’s been a big year in the lives of these two clubs, that’s for sure.

Around this time in 2022, Newcastle completely outclassed an Arsenal side who, as a result, lost their grip on the final Champions League place to their biggest rivals.

United were in celebratory mood that day as it was the first time we played, having been confirmed as mathematically safe after a transformative season of two halves.

The future looked bright as Eddie’s mags prepared to properly attack the Premier League. Perhaps not so much for Arsenal, whose own manager called Newcastle “10,000 times better” than his team that day, but the Gunners went on to recover magnificently, leading the Premier League for the majority of an impressive season where CL qualification was a formality as opposed to a target.

In amongst all of this there was another chapter in this head to head that I think has proven equally important. In the first fixture of 2023, United headed to the Emirates and shut the home side out entirely, the 0-0 draw remarkable as the first time Arsenal had failed to win in all competitions at home this season and the first time they had failed to score anywhere. I wonder how big the impact of this match was, as this was the first example of gaps appearing in the armour.

In their next home match, Arsenal needed an injury time winner to beat Man Utd, followed by a draw with Brentford and, crucially, defeat at the hands of Man City.

As our oil money brethren seem to have eclipsed the faltering Gunners effort, you could forgive Gooners for feeling like Newcastle United have become something of a bogey side for them. City began the day four points clear and defeat today, or even a failure to win, would be a massive coffin nail to the doomed title tilt.

However, never mind that, for our part many Newcastle fans were getting a bit uptight at the sight of Liverpool three points behind us after a week of jammy home wins (aided by the standard pet referees). On balance, you had to look at the two games in hand and consider United could feasibly lose both today and at Leeds and still have a three point advantage with the same games played, but Newcastle fans don’t really do balance and nerves were bristling a bit.

The sight of both Isak and Wilson in the starting line-up for the first time was encouraging stuff to make you believe we would go for the jugular and this was very close to proving the case within two minutes. Murphy thundered in a shot from the edge of the box that had Ramsdale beaten, but cannoned back off the post, way too fast for Wilson to latch onto the rebound. Frustrating, but this was a flying start from United, as the raucous pre-match atmosphere flowed into the early stages. This continued until the breakthrough looked to have been made, as Bruno’s drive from the edge of the area was deflected away by the arm of an Arsenal defender and the ref pointed to the spot. Seven minutes in, penalty and we had the chance to overwhelm these.

Then that purple screen appeared and there was a lengthy delay. VAR was sending the ref to that screen that only ever results in an overturned decision. It turns out that Kiwior had kneed the ball away with a questionable deflection off his hand en route, and this was probably a fair call, albeit one that was evidently not a clear and obvious error for the amount of time spent reviewing it. This is acceptable in isolation but you can’t kick the feeling that the exact same thing will occur at Anfield next week with no pen given and the VAR will choose to award Liverpool the penalty. The concept of VAR is fine, it’s the inconsistency and unreliability of the people running it that creates problems.

This delay and overturn cost us the game on reflection. Moments after the overturn and with Arsenal having bafflingly been awarded the ball, they took it up the other end and scored. Odegaard wasn’t closed down by Joelinton and his shot went through the legs of Botman to beat Pope inside the post. It looked a bit preventable but take nowt away from Odegaard who was outstanding on the day, comfortably bossing the midfield against an out of sorts Bruno in a way that made many people bemoan the absence of Sean Longstaff. We never got a penalty when he got kicked out of this season either.

This turned the game entirely and if it wasn’t for Pope we would have been buried beyond sight by half time. It looked like Martinelli had made it two before a great save with his legs, then Saka got away from Botman only to be denied one v one by the United goalie.

At this point Arsenal’s “game management” had well and truly kicked in. The crowd was getting furious with Ramsdale’s time wasting and the repeated falling over of their players, but it may just be that we employ these tactics ourselves again, should we get ahead at the Emirates next year. You can’t really complain then, but Mikel Arteta and co got in such a mardy about United’s “dark arts” in the reverse fixture, I can only assume Alanis Morrisette is going to write a song about them.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first and played out with a similar degree of frustration. Isak thumped a power header against the Gallowgate post which again wouldn’t rebound kindly for us and Schar rose to meet a free kick but headed close enough for Ramsdale to save well.

That feeling of “not our day” reached breaking point when Martinelli escaped from Botman down the left and his centre caused panic that saw Schar divert into his own net with Odegaard lurking behind him. Game over.

The remainder of the match was a frustrating display of Arsenal players crumbling under the slightest touch, with the referee’s consistent obliging of their histrionics making him no friends up here. To be fair, he could have made things worse if not for the obvious approach of letting things go, as a few of our players might have been looking at cards that could have proven costly in the run in to follow. In positives, the introduction of ASM later in the game gave an extra edge to the attack along with Gordon, so we may well have a full range of firepower to take to Elland Road.

The match next Saturday lunchtime now carries added gravitas, as we face the first of a pair of relegation strugglers that present the best opportunity at the six points to do the job. While it seems inconceivable that a relatively unconvincing Liverpool can string together non-stop wins to cancel out our advantage, things would feel a lot better if we extended that gap before our rivals next play. The silver lining of today was delivered by West Ham keeping Man Utd below us with their win in the evening kick off, a few more results like this from the rest of the Premier League would be just lush by the way.

I understand any jitters creeping in as we near the finish but they need to be managed, so as not to transmit panic to the team. A bounce back like the one we saw between Villa and Spurs would be very welcome in Yorkshire next Saturday, with a couple of big nights to follow at St James come what may. Chin up everybody, it’ll be fine, we just need to keep doing what we do.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Sunday 7 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

Odegaard 14, Schar OG 71

Possession was Arsenal 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Arsenal 10 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Arsenal 6 Newcastle 5

Corners were Arsenal 4 Newcastle 9

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 82), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 81), Murphy (Almiron 65), Willock (ASM 78), Isak, Wilson (Gordon 78)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo

