Opinion

These two Newcastle United statistics in the 2022/23 season stand out more than any others

At the end of a tumultuous season, Newcastle United proudly sit in fourth.

Qualification for the European Champions League assured before Sunday’s game at Chelsea.

What a season we have had, in lots of ways, but two statistics stand out perhaps more than any others.

Goals conceded – 33

Let that sink in. Less than a goal per game on average.

A rock solid defence usually consisting of Nick Pope, Kieren Trippier, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman.

The goals against tally all the more remarkable considering we managed only two clean sheets in the second half of the season (Man United and Leicester at home). We have fourteen clean sheets in total over the entire season.

The fact that between them, that back five only missed seven league games between them (Trippier being an ever present, Dan Burn starting 35 but coming on in the other three whilst Nick Pope only sat out the finale at Stamford Bridge because of the need for surgery) speaks volumes. Total consistency and rock solid.

Looking at the annals, I can see only one top flight season where we matched this remarkable statistic; the championship season of 1905, albeit that was achieved over a 34 game season. In 1970, when we managed a very credible seventh position, we only conceded 35 goals. Given that was over a 42 match campaign, it is slightly better than this last season on a goals per game basis.

League defeats – Only five

Possibly only three games where we could have no complaints (Liverpool at home and Man City and Villa away).

We would generally regard Liverpool away as being the one where we were genuinely robbed (Isak’s second adjudged offside and Liverpool’s winner coming well over the time that was added on at the end). The jury is possibly out on Arsenal at home, it might have been different had Murphy’s early shot not cannoned off the post. Fine margins.

Looking at the annals, I can’t find a season where Newcastle United have lost fewer games, certainly in the top flight.

Even those seasons shortly after the formation of the Premier League when we finished second twice and later qualified for the Champions League under SBR.

Considering 80% of those Newcastle United defeats came in the second half of the 2022/23 season One in first 22 matches, four in final 16), that statistic is quite remarkable.

I recall the months ticking along and as late as mid-February, the only Newcastle United Premier League defeat had been as long ago as August.

