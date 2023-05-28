Opinion

These Premier League fixtures today – Decide final Newcastle United position and last EPL place

Looking at these Premier League fixtures today.

Newcastle United set to discover their final league position, Eddie Howe and his players facing Chelsea at 4.30pm (same kick-off time as the other nine Premier League fixtures).

Today will also see us find out the identity of the last club confirmed, joining the other 19 who have booked their places as Premier League teams next season.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Sunday morning, ahead of Chelsea v Newcastle and the other nine Premier League fixtures:

Then these are this weekend’s full list of Premier League fixtures:

My Conclusions

It is all feels so different doesn’t it, with the real pressure off ourselves!

However, I would love NUFC to finish third and of course that means having to win against Chelsea, which I would never end up not enjoying. Then we’d need Man U not to win at home to Fulham as well, if Eddie Howe’s side are to end up third.

You then have the exciting race for seventh and the final European place, who will qualify for the Europa Conference League? I would absolutely love it if Brentford pulled that off ahead of Villa and Tottenham.

The big interest though is of course at the bottom.

Southampton are long gone and now a case of two from three to go with them, as Leeds, Everton and Leicester look to be the one to stay up.

The 19 guaranteed clubs playing in the 2023/24 Premier League season:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Luton

Liverpool

Man City

Man U

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United

Tottenham

West Ham United

Wolves

So by 6.30pm today, we will know whether it will be Leeds, Everton or Leicester we need to add.

