Opinion

The ten stand out matches that shaped this Newcastle United 2023/24 season

What a season for Newcastle United.

Finally at a close after Sunday’s draw at Chelsea BUT so much to talk about.

I have had a look back at these past ten months…

The ten stand out matches that shaped this Newcastle United 2023/24 season:

21 August 2022 – Newcastle 3 Man City 3

Allan Saint-Maximin putting in the individual performance of the season, not just for Newcastle United but the whole of the Premier League this past year. ASM creating all three goals and Man City couldn’t handle him.

A very tough opening set of fixtures and after a win against Forest and away draw at Brighton, I think this performance and result against Man City, really gave NUFC so much belief.

23 October 2022 – Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

A performance that was so dominant. Eddie Howe sending his team out to control the game, the ambitious high press helping to send United 2-0 up and Tottenham not deserving of their lucky consolation goal.

This result took Newcastle into the top four for the first time this season.

12 November 2022 – Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

This felt such a massive game, with the World Cup break coming up next and nobody knowing how any club would get on after this bizarre mid-season break.

A very controlled dominant display and class Willock winner, ensuring Newcastle United would be in third place for the next six weeks as a minimum.

3 January 2023 – Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle having totally dominated but failing to break down a poor Leeds side on New Year’s Eve, now only three days later the toughest game of the season arguably.

Arsenal never failing to score so far in a home game and not dropping a point.

Mikel Arteta throwing his toys out of the pram was all you needed to see to know just how good this NUFC performance had been.

31 January 2023 – Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 (3-1 on aggregate)

For games played against the Saints this season and four wins.

However, it was this one that stands out. Great scenes at the final whistle as this meant Newcastle reaching their first cup final in 24 years.

2 April 2023 – Newcastle 2 Man U 0

You knew you had them when Erik ten Hag had Man U wasting time from the very first whistle.

Eddie Howe’s side absolutely battered them and it could / should have been four or five.

This win put Newcastle United back into the top four, never to leave…

8 April 2023 – Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

What a job Thomas Frank has done, ending the season only three points off top six and a Europa League place.

Won home and away against Man City but found Newcastle more problematic.

Newcastle becoming the first ever PL team to go behind at Brentford and come back and win.

NUFC not playing well first half against a home side who were. Only a goal down and Eddie Howe working his magic, Isak and Gordon on at half time, suddenly Newcastle dominant and Brentford unable to cope with that transformation.

23 April 2023 – Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

A big test.

After 21 minutes, Newcastle 5 Tottenham 0.

Wonderful.

18 May 2023 – Newcastle 4 Brighton 1

A phenomenal run of eight wins in nine games had made Champions League football look all but a certainty.

However, a slightly unlucky defeat to Arsenal and even more cruel deflected equaliser at Leeds, suddenly putting some pressure back on NUFC.

Up against media luvvies Brighton who had just won 3-0 at Arsenal, this looked massive.

The reality was that Eddie Howe kept his cool, Brighton never really had a kick in terms of how the overall match was played out, the dominance finally matched by the scoreline after the two late goals.

Whilst it had to become a mathematic certainty, for sure this was the game where you felt Newcastle United had reached their goal.

22 May 2023 – Newcastle 0 Leicester 0

A very frustrating 90+ minutes, should have won by a canny few, a late scare (if only a half chance and very comfortably saved), but the final whistle seeing Newcastle United finally crossing the top four / Champions League line.

A Monday night once again for our final home game, not ideal, but great to do this at St James’ Park.

