Opinion

The revolution has indeed been televised at Newcastle United

These are very different times at Newcastle United and the broadcasters haven’t been able to get enough of us.

Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce produced the near impossible, making NUFC all but unwatchable, with the TV bosses responding and where previously Newcastle United had always been popular choices no matter how the results were going. The Ashley / Bruce combo saw our club / team increasingly ignored when it came to live TV selections.

Well, not the case any longer…

The first half of this season didn’t really indicate what was to come.

This season’s games in 2022, eight of seventeen Premier League matches selected and one of three Carabao Cup games, making it only nine of twenty pre-2023 NUFC matches selected by broadcasters.

Maybe they weren’t convinced that form would be longer lasting, which had seen Eddie Howe’s team with the third best total of points in the final 19 PL games of last (2021/22) season.

Maybe they were saving up their Newcastle United selections to use in 2023…

Anyway, Newcastle United have played 25 matches since the turn of the year and UK broadcasters have selected 22 of them for live coverage.

The only omissions in 2023 when it came to live UK broadcast of Newcastle United matches were:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 (15 January 2023)

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 (8 April 2023)

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 (30 April 2023)

The final total would have been 23 of 26 having been shown in 2023, however, Newcastle’s goalless draw with Leicester has wrecked that!

If Liverpool could have still caught Newcastle United on Sunday, even the remotest chance, then for sure these two games (Chelsea v Newcastle and Southampton v Liverpool) would have been chosen by Sky Sports and / or BT Sport.

Instead though, these are the four that have been selected of the 4.30m Premier League kick-offs on Sunday:

Aston Villa v Brighton on Sky Sports

Everton v Bournemouth on Sky Sports

Leeds v Tottenham on BT Sport

Leicester v West Ham on Sky Sports

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Sunday’s matches:

So basically, the televised matches will show which two of Leeds, Everton and Leicester are relegated alongside Southampton.

Plus, whether it is Villa or Spurs who gets the final European spot by finishing seventh, which gives a place in the Europa Conference League competition.

In general, whilst matches getting moved for TV is a pain for those who regular go to games, the other benefits are obvious.

As well as Newcastle United fans who aren’t at the game(s) being able to watch from home or the pub, the financial implications are massive.

As well as the bonus cash directly due to more selections for live TV, you also have the massive extra exposure that increases commercial revenue, the club becoming ever more lucrative to sponsors etc, the more live games that are selected / shown.

This final 2023 count for Newcastle United matches since the turn of the year shows 22 of 26 NUFC games (all competitions) selected for UK live broadcast, which means 84% show live since we left 2022!

When you add in the 2022 first half of the season stats (nine of the first twenty), it means this season has seen 31 of 46 NUFC 2022/23 matches chosen by UK broadcasters for live coverage, that is 67%, pretty much exactly two in every three games.

With of course every single Champions League game to be shown live in the UK in 2023/24, that looks set to boost Newcastle United stats even further, six group games for starters and then the possibility of the knockout rounds…

With tickets to matches becoming ever more difficult to get, until we get that much anticipated significant increase in stadium capacity, so many Newcastle United fans ever more reliant on the broadcasters for their NUFC fix.

