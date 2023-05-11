Opinion

The real truth about what happened in Newcastle United defeat to Arsenal

As we all know, Sunday ended Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2.

However, what we don’t all know (agree on), is what we all watched at St James’ Park.

I blame the media.

Mostly anyway.

Back in the olden days, you know, twenty years or more…

Match reports tended to be about what actually happened in the 90 minutes.

So, they would usually kind of start at the…start and tell you what happened throughout the game, then draw some conclusions at the end of it.

The modern day ‘style’ though now is, for journalists to start with the final scoreline and then base pretty much their entire ‘match report’ around that, deciding then (based on the final score mainly) what else they do and don’t want to include.

I know we don’t these days need an exact intimate blow by blow account, detailing every action during a match, as most fans get to see the game, or at the very least the highlights, for themselves. However, I do think a lot (most?) of the time so much is ignored / lost that should have been used to give any post-match report a proper balance.

I thought Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 was a pretty even game, with the visitors deserving to win by the end, but not by much. As often happens in such big matches, small margins deciding it.

Newcastle United were by far the most dominant side early in both halves and had great chances / came so close to getting the goal that for me, would have ensured at the very least a point, most likely all three points. Even at the start of that second half when a goal down, an equaliser when Isak (hit the post) or Schar (header from four yards that produced a brilliant save from Ramsdale but in truth should have given him no chance) would have brought all the momentum Newcastle’s way, with I think Eddie Howe’s team going on to win.

For Arsenal to then later on break and finish NUFC off thanks to an unlucky Schar own goal, only rubbed in further the fact of how fine the margins had been.

As I say, I thought a very even match overall and the only time where I thought Newcastle United were a clear second best, was in the period following the goal where when chasing the match NUFC became too open, with Nick Pope pulling off a trio of real quality saves.

For a significant number of Newcastle United fans though, like fans of all clubs, they seem to lose the ability to remember what they just watched. It is all about the scoreline.

In other words, Newcastle United win = Played well, Newcastle United lose (or draw against a ‘lesser’ team expected to beat) = Played badly.

Interesting to look at these stats from BBC Sport for the last four Arsenal matches in the Premier League:

(possession, shots in total, shots on target, corners)

Arsenal 3 Southampton 3 – ARS 74% SOU 26%, ARS 25 SOU 8, ARS 6 SOU 6, ARS 7 SOU 2

Man City 4 Arsenal 1 – ARS 48% MC 52%, ARS 8 MC 14, ARS 2 MC 9, ARS 3 MC 1

Arsenal 3 Chelsea 1 – ARS 55% CHE 45%, ARS 16 CHE 7, ARS 10 CHE 4, ARS 7 CHE 2

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – ARS 46% NEW 54%, ARS 10 NEW 12, ARS 6 NEW 5, ARS 4 NEW 9

What I see above is that Arsenal absolutely battered Southampton but didn’t get the extra goals they deserved AND the Saints took their chances, with also the Gunners defence and Ramsdale having a real off day.

Against Chelsea, the Gunners dominated again but won comfortably this time. The scoreline actually flattering Chelsea who could / should have lost by more.

Against Arsenal, Newcastle actually had more possession (54%) than Man City (52%) had managed against them, with nine times as many corners than Man City managed.

As well as hitting the woodwork twice against Arsenal, Newcastle had more possession (54%) than the Gunners (46%), as well as more than twice as many corners (9 v 4) and more overall shots (12 v 10).

Arsenal only edged the shots on target stat (6 v 5) and it was indeed a tale of both keepers making some great saves, whilst at the same time those with the chances not always making best use of them.

That’s football.

Also, luck plays a massive part and we had that Schar own goal that followed Odegaard’s very good hit, but which also somehow found its way exactly through the legs of Botman, which gave Pope no chance.

Newcastle United lost Sunday’s match but for me, they didn’t lose their form, nor indeed the hopes of top four success this season.

Newcastle played well but Arsenal played better.

Arsenal are the second best Premier League club this season and Newcastle United are the third best.

That hasn’t changed.

