The Portuguese waiters surprisingly are all Newcastle United fans

I missed the first half of the Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 game as I was listening to the new Catholic bishop of Southwark, a really nice guy, from Leeds as it happens.

I fully expected us to steamroller Leeds but watching the second half through the bottom of a beer glass in a local Portuguese restaurant, it became apparent that a point was the best we were going to get from the game, following the foul on Gordon and red card.

Leeds and Fat Sam were pumped up for it and the task was magnified.

The Portuguese waiters surprisingly are all Newcastle United fans, for some odd reason, this predates the takeover and our renewed insurgence in the Premier League.

They have their allegiances to their local Portuguese teams but surprisingly are not fans of any of the so called big six. Maybe they have an understanding of football akin to us Geordies.

And so, I read a great article on The Mag stating that a point at Leeds was actually a good result. Another point towards Champions League in my opinion. Who would have thought we would be in this position eighteen months ago when we were rock bottom.

When Eddie Howe was appointed as manager, I was of the opinion he was a smart appointment as he would get us out of the Championship. My Burnley mates were laughing at this point in time. None of them are laughing now.

Eddie Howe has done such a good job that all the big clubs are seriously worried and all the while the world’s biggest club have a manager running to a former boss to get advice to try and get some media one upmanship on our club. Eddie Howe is comfortably in control and I have no doubt he is more than a match for Erik ten Hag, who has already played his trump card by running to Ferguson.

If we do not get Champions League it is not the end of the world. Remember, As Newcastle United fans, we would have been happy with a top ten finish.

I believe we will get Champions League because Eddie has proved himself to be the main man who knows exactly what he is doing. Three games to go and Eddie will not let us down.

Today I plan to go to the New Den for the first time. I have been to the old Cold Blow Lane a couple of times but never the Den.

A first for me at the New Den, but on the verge of a first in the Champions League for all the young Newcastle United fans who are on the brink of history, thanks to Eddie Howe and our new owners.

I will go to the New Den with my son and friends on a Sunday afternoon and have a few drinks.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

