The photo all Newcastle United fans were REALLY desperate to see

The belief was there that Eddie Howe and his players could do it.

As we all know to our cost though, you don’t always get what you deserve.

For a ninth time in the last twelve matches though, after Newcastle 4 Brighton 1, the snap can be seen…yet again.

Another photo = Another win.

That Premier League winning feeling.

After two Premier League games where the margins and luck had gone against Eddie Howe and his tea,

Not that this latest win was about luck.

This season now shows a record in the Premier League of Played 36 Won 19, Drawn 12, Lost 5.

The Newcastle United Head Coach introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Great to see.

Keep these wins (and photos!!!) coming.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – Thursday 18 May 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Undav 22 OG, Burn 45+4, Wilson 89, Bruno 90+1

Brighton:

Undav 51

Possession was Brighton 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Brighton 8 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Brighton 2 Newcastle 9

Corners were Brighton 1 Newcastle 6

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,122

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 90+5), Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Targett 90+5), Almiron (ASM 90+4), Willock (Anderson 61), Isak (Gordon 90+4), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Miley

