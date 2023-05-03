Opinion

The Jurgen Klopp mask has slipped like these many others before him

A good point was made on Tuesday by Matt Busby (said to Joe Harvey) on The Mag, stating that the Jurgen Klopp mask has well and truly slipped.

This made me think of other bosses at various clubs down the years, that in my eyes turned out to be nothing more than pretentious charlatans or just plain bloody annoying.

One of the first managers to ever get up my nose was Terry Venables.

After retiring from playing, Venables gained a reputation as a fresh and innovative thinker, first up at Crystal Palace and then QPR.

By the mid 1980s he had been transformed into ‘El Tel’ at Camp Nou and we finally got to find out that the ego had truly landed.

He spent the next decade perpetually preening himself on TV, managed at Spurs and became England’s head coach in his spare time.

His predecessor in the England job was none other than Glenn Hoddle.

Hoddle had been arrogance personified since cutting his managerial teeth at Swindon Town in the early 1990s. Chelsea came calling and he led them to the FA Cup final in 1994 where they were thrashed by Manchester United.

Before long Hoddle was managing the national side and with the help of his medium mate Eileen Drewery and also with the knowledge of having God on his Side (if not Woody Guthrie), he would become the most pig-headed England boss since Don Revie.

Harry Redknapp is the Arthur Daley of the EPL. The chirpy cheeky cockney stereotype, that any self-respecting working bloke should be able to see through at a glance.

After ‘stabbing’ his mate Billy Bonds ‘in the back’ at West Ham, Arry has never looked back, and is still on the lookout for any club daft enough to give him one last shot.

After a fine spell at lowly Notts County, Sam Allardyce was making a name for himself at his old club Bolton Wanderers in the early noughties.

‘Big Sham’ as he would unaffectionately later become known, even used his silver / brown tongue to talk the likes of Ivan Campo and Jay Jay Okocha to that little shang-ri-la in the north west, aka the Reebok Stadium.

Allardyce is the undisputed ‘Daddy’ of the professional managers’ revolving circuit.

Other signed up members are the likes of Tony Pulis, Alan Pardew, Steve McClaren and of course ‘the Man who shall no longer be named’.

Three of those managed to worm their way into the Newcastle United hotseat courtesy of the worst ever owner of any football club.

Pardew was, what I can only describe, as a toxic toady.

There is nothing worth saying about ‘Fat Firework Fred’ that hasn’t been said on here before, other than that since he left the Toon eighteen months ago, he has been sacked once again after more shambolic football, and received another whopper pay-off.

Graeme Souness is another who doesn’t get off with the mess he has left wherever he has managed either.

A real dinosaur before his time was ‘Souey’, and he was that bad at managing, that they eventually just gave him a lucrative television punditry job to subsidise his pension pot.

A special mention for Alan Curbishley, who was last seen cosying up to Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford in 2007, after his mate had just handed West Ham a last-gasp get out of jail card.

The man on the receiving end of that fiasco was the much maligned Neil Warnock at Sheffield United.

Warnock is also a professional managerial nomad beyond any doubt but he has more honesty and integrity than any of the aforementioned above put together.

We currently have two relatively new recruits to go alongside the transparently insincere Jurgen Klopp.

Michel Arteta has also hardly done himself any favours with his own touchline shenanigans at Arsenal this season.

Erik ten Hag at Man Utd is morphing into Fergie but without the win ratio.

He could never have a clash of personalities with the likes of our own Eddie Howe, simply because he doesn’t have one.

I would love to know who your own favourite fraudsters and Klopp-like pantomime managerial villains are.

