The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades

The mackem meltdown on Wednesday was absolutely tremendous, it gave me and my mates a good laugh in the club.

I was receiving pelters after yesterday’s article and it is good to know that we have a healthy amount of mackems reading The Mag.

Wednesday night saw Middlesbrough copy the sad Wearsiders and also crashed out of the play-off semi-finals, so it is Luton v Watford at Wembley playing for a place in the Premier League.

Looking back, it seems that neither of them could rise to the occasion, or at least get a semi on.

That’s enough of extracting the p… out of our EFL buddies for now though, it is back to the serious stuff at the top end of the Premier League for us tonight.

The Seagulls of Brighton will arrive on Tyneside, for what promises to be a night of raw emotion and excitement.

As Magpies, we will no doubt treat the Seagulls with the respect that all of our feathered friends deserve.

The Newcastle United team and fans will be up for it and I’m looking forward to hopefully putting another three points on the board.

I’ve listened to all of the media know-alls bulling Brighton’s (and Liverpools’) chances up, but personally, I think that this is just entirely in our own hands.

We have been better than both of these clubs throughout this season’s campaign and I firmly believe Newcastle United will win tonight.

It’s always one game at a time and as I have been telling my mates this week, that point at Elland Road against Leeds might come in very handy in these final few games.

Newcastle United and our city are the envy of the North East and all of our EPL rivals are jealous and would love to have our Saudi Arabia PIF majority owners.

As I have been saying for the last eighteen months whilst referencing the song by Timbuk 3…. “The future’s so bright, I’ve gotta wear shades.”

Onwards and upwards and Howay the Lads.

