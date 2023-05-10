The club reply after I asked how large groups buying tickets ahead of Newcastle United members?

Opinion

Hi lads and lasses, just an update on the article of mine that was published on The Mag, entitled ‘How are these large groups of people allowed to buy tickets ahead of Newcastle United members?’

Following my article of Sunday, I have now received a response from the club.

I had written to the club asking for an explanation as to why an increasingly large number of groups of overseas ‘supporters’ are apparently having priority over Newcastle United members for match tickets?

Their response is very short, to the point…and confirms this is actually the case!

Hi Andy

Thank you for your email.

These seats are allocated to our official partner sports breaks.

Sports breaks offer a match ticket and hotel package.

I’m afraid members are not guaranteed tickets so cannot pre book a seat.

Kind regards

Dion

So, in essence, Newcastle United members, despite being NUFC fans who pay a fee for their membership, are behind in the queue to anyone splashing out on a package, no matter who they support, or what their background is.

(ED: The key question for many people, will be exactly how many tickets the club are making available via Sports Breaks. Is it capped at a certain number? Especially when it comes to the most attractive matches when there will be the most demand for neutrals / non-Newcastle fans taking advantage of these packages)

