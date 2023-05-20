Teams that don’t win many of 30+ games rarely get it together in the final couple

Opinion

When Newcastle United have been at the wrong end of the table, placing reliance on others is much easier.

Teams that don’t often win matches over the course of 30 plus games rarely get it together in the final couple of games.

There are of course exceptions to this and in recent times, we have seen Everton confound expectations to successfully close the relegation trap door shut without falling through it.

Under the Mike CAshley regime, it was a constant battle to avoid the drop, other than in the two years when we weren’t in the Premier League, the FCB successfully guiding us to two relegations during his fourteen year tenure.

Newcastle United now finds itself at the business end of the table, where being able to place reliance on those around us to mess up, is a more remote possibility.

Over recent weeks, we’ve seen a resurgent Liverpool win seven on the bounce, a run that started with an emphatic 6-1 demolition of Leeds United at Elland Road in the middle of April.

I recently wrote an article that warned of the dangers of Liverpool’s revival and had we beaten Arsenal, all this would be academic now.

After a nervy Thursday evening, we eventually put the Seagulls to the sword at a boisterous St James Park.

Roberto De Zerbi claimed that his side could have got something out of a game where the brutal truth is, they managed only two efforts on target and in the end, were resoundingly beaten by four goals to one.

With that defeat, Brighton are still in the box seat to clinch a Europa League spot, but here’s the thing. Hove Albion’s last game of the season is away at Aston Villa, who themselves are not quite out of the reckoning for a Europa League berth.

Our friends from Birmingham had previously enjoyed a run of eight wins and two draws, including their 3-0 win over us, but that was before consecutive defeats against Midlands rivals Wolves and Champions League contenders Manchester United put a spanner in their aspirations.

However, Unai Emery takes the claret and blues to Anfield today, knowing that winning there will set up a final day Europa League showdown with Brighton, at what I imagine will be a raucous Villa Park should that happen.

Liverpool are due a slip up.

They have been less than impressive this season and even during this late run, have flattered to deceive, only narrowly edging past teams like Fulham, Brentford and Tottenham.

After Thursday night, Eddie Howe and the lads need to win only one of our two remaining games. That will come on Monday evening, but rather than the Champions League party getting underway after we beat Leicester City, it will get into full swing at opening time should Villa win at Anfield.

Being honest, I’d prefer to go into the Leicester match not needing to win and already celebrating and with Villa still gunning for sixth spot in the league, I’m backing them to win at Anfield. HTL.

