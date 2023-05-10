Opinion

Talksport – My take on the various characters

Talksport and their presenters get plenty of attention, not just on The Mag, but also on other fan forums and on Youtube.

As a regular listener, I thought that I would share some my thoughts and opinions on the various programmes and the guys and girls who try to entertain us.

Alan Brazil has been with the station for many years and I remember speaking to him in 2006 when I wanted Graeme Souness booted out by Newcastle United.

Alan was one of the most silky and skilful forwards of his generation and he has kept up his casual demeanor throughout his time in broadcasting.

It sometimes grates on me though, when he and Ally McCoist bang on about their freebies at Cheltenham etc.

Ally McCoist has always had charisma and dovetails well with early morning presenter Laura Woods.

Canny Laura is an Arsenal fan but she has had her Dad on the show and he’s an avid Newcastle United supporter.

Two of the other early morning sidekicks are Ray ‘Party’ Parlour and Gabriel Agbonlahor. Ray was a member of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ squad and is the ideal foil for Alan Brazil with his added knowledge of the London football scene.

Gabby comes across as a bit of a bonehead and is often the butt of Ally McCoist’s jovial shenanigans.

The Sports Bar, at 10pm most weekdays, features Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara.

Both had unspectacular careers as players but are established presenters.

Cundy thrives on controversy and is there as a wind-up merchant.

O’Hara is more laidback and can hold a decent conversation with the callers.

Former Newcastle United midfielder Darren Ambrose is a regular guest and comes across to me as a knowledgeable and pleasant guy.

I have no time for the arrogant and rude Mark Goldbridge, or his fellow gloryhunting Man Utd mate Alex Crook.

The best show of the lot is ‘White and Jordan’ from mid-morning till 1pm.

No matter what anyone thinks of Simon Jordan, he is a very clever man.

He never sits on the fence and doesn’t mind getting into openly confrontational debate with the annoyingly biased and contrary Danny Murphy.

I like Jim White and he definitely has a soft spot for the Toon.

Martin Keown often joins the show and as an ‘Invincible’ himself, knows what he is talking about when it comes to football.

Natalie Sawyer and Tony Cascarino co-host on the weekend morning slot and I enjoy listening to these two very real and consummate pros.

Natalie is a Brentford fan and I don’t think she would have any problems explaining the offside rule.

Big Cas also happens to be a hero of mine and a good few of my mates.

As some of you may recall, I am the Secretary of the North Shields and Coastal ‘Gloaters’ Society.

I have emailed Tony at Talksport a few times and he is aware that we all unanimously endorsed him as our Honorary President.

Dean Saunders and Andy Townsend often crop up on the various shows.

Saunders is okay but Townsend is the proverbial pain in the jacksy.

There will be a a few pundits that I have skipped and I also know that the constant advertising on Talksport is tedious to say the least.

I appreciate that a lot of you think it’s sh..e but when you are either knocking up some bacon and eggs, or simply getting your togs on to go down to the club, Talksport is generally as good as owt to pass the time away.

