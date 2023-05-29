News

Sven Botman gets call up

Sven Botman has been superb for Newcastle United this season.

Indeed, many neutrals making him a choice for their Premier League team of the season, as nobody has conceded fewer PL goals than NUFC.

Playing alongside Fabian Schar, Sven Botman a real rock in that Newcastle United back four.

Now on Monday, the latest Netherlands squad has been announced and the NUFC defender is in included.

Sven Botman will be hoping to get his first ever minutes on the pitch for the Netherlands at senior level, with the Diutch at home to Croatia in a Nations League match on 14 June.

Already called up for June 2023 international duty are Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier with England.

Whilst the breaking news on Sunday afternoon was that Joelinton has received his first ever senior call up for Brazil.

Newcastle United announcing the news.

The club revealing that both Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes had been selected for the June get together for Brazil.

They play two friendlies, against Guinea on 16 June and then Senegal on 19 June.

Looking online, it is stated these games are set to be played in Spain and Portugal.

Joelinton is of course out injured at the moment and missed Chelsea yesterday.

Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes was interviewed ahead of that match at Stamford Bridge and on the basis of this below, you would find it surprising if he accepts this latest international invitation.

Bruno Guimaraes:

“For me it was the most difficult season.

“I have had at least four or five injuries in my ankle.

“Three or four in my hamstring.

“Semi-finals [of League Cup] I was red [against Southampton] for three games [suspension] in the Premier League.

“So, for me it has been a long season.

“So now I just want to enjoy my rest because I really need it.

“I had the World Cup and was very disappointed about what happened.

“So I think this time [this summer] will be very good for me.

“I have seen some people saying that I need surgery in my ankle but I don’t need that.

“My ankle is just fine.

“It was just weak because of too many kicks but I’m fine.

“I just need this time to relax, to put my body in the right way.

“To be focused for the next challenge, the next season. Which will be more difficult that this one.”

