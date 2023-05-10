Opinion

Sporting Lisbon away 2005 – How it was, when it was

Back in 2005 under Graeme Souness, we had managed to get to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup, facing Sporting Lisbon.

Now at this time a lot of the lads had received football banning orders, after our sojourn to Breda a couple of year’s earlier.

A lot of my match-going mates were the recipient of said orders but Tony ain’t missing this European quarter-final.

So I rope my old drinking pal and massive Toon fan Kev Hill into joining me on a two day trip to Lisbon. Now Kev is a great kid but a generation older (think Stone Island meets Rod Stewart and that’s Kev down to a T).

Nice flight over to Lisbon, check into our hotel and me and Kev are out exploring Lisbon and we decide to take a walk down to the beautiful old docks area.

Strolling down, I notice quite a few blokes dressed in immaculate suits selling sunglasses. Well I have been all over Europe and you see the sunglasses sellers who look downtrodden and in most cases, in need of a decent meal. Poor sods. Anyway, after passing our third set of immaculate sunglasses sellers, I say to Kev, “I tell you what, I’ve never seen so well dressed street vendors before.” To which Kev replies, “That’s because they’re the local drug dealers Tony!”

Doh!!

Anyway, further down on to the port area, I bump into an old acquaintance, Michael of the Weslington, who informs me that the tabs are really cheap here and it’s a shame Monty’s banned, as he could have filled his boots. Say our goodbyes to Michael.

As we are walking away, Kev then asks me if I am taking any tabs home for Monty, but before I could even answer, there goes my phone with Monty’s name flashing up.

The conversation starts with our normal fraternal greeting…

Monty: “Oi oi are youse double cush.”

Myself: “I am three piece (sweet).”

Monty: “Double baree, I hear the Jim Reeves (selves / tabs) are triple cush.”

Myself: “Yes mate, sweet as (a nut).”

Obviously me coming from a middle class family from Low Fell this was how I talked all the time.

I then had to explain to Monty that I didn’t have any extra paper (money) on me, nor an extra holdall. Don’t worry says Monty, you are meeting Hoffy from Crammy in an hour, who will sort you out.

So three hours later I am sorted and me and Kev decide to have a night cap back at the hotel, where he manages to get in a scrap with some fellow toon fans over Laurent Robert’s lack of tracking back!!!

Match day and we were out early, then a metro up to the game, 1-0 up from the first leg quickly becomes 2-0 up on aggregate and we’re dreaming of a return to Lisbon for the final.

Patrick Kluivert then misses an absolute sitter and next thing we’re 3-2 down on aggregate. I’ve seen enough, I storm through a group of police dressed up like Robocop and am out in a taxi up to the airport.

Just as we’re pulling away I hear a roar from inside the ground. I look at the taxi driver who had the match on his radio. He shakes his head and says Aerporto it is.

An hour later I am in the airport nursing a Superbock, when our supporters trip arrives, with Kev carrying my extra bag of tabs I’d left behind at the hotel, double doh!!!

Flight home and guess what, me and Kev did it all again on the Sunday flying to Cardiff for an FA Cup semi final. Again to watch Souness’ team capitulate, this time capitulate to Man Utd.

This is Kev and myself at Wembley earlier this year.

I always thought Graeme Souness was the worst manager we ever had, that was until FCB brought in Steve Bruce.

