Southampton fans with angry/intriguing comments after blown away by Newcastle United in 2nd half

Southampton fans were ‘looking forward’ to watching their team play Newcastle United for a fourth time this season.

Eddie Howe’s side having won three out of three and hoping to complete the set against what would be a third different Saints boss this season.

Southampton fans travelling with their club six points off safety and only five matches to go.

The Saints having won none of their last eight games whilst their opponents had won seven in eight.

One goal up at half-time gave the Southampton fans hope BUT by the final whistle they were back to their usual default, furious with their club’s owners, manager and the vast majority of the players.

Apart from the very odd voice of reason, one thing almost totally missing from these comments by Southampton fans.

Praise for Newcastle United.

Yes, I get that maybe Saints could have done a bit better after the break BUT in reality there was little the visitors could do about it. Just as Everton found out in the second half last Thursday and Tottenham discovered in the previous St James’ Park game.

I think there is every chance that Ruben Selles isn’t a great manager but to blame so much on his substitutions…

The truth is that by the time Southampton made their first sub on 64 minutes they could have already conceded four or five goals and a few more than that by the time the seemingly two most contentious subs were made with 20 minutes to go. The Saints goal leading a very charmed life after the break, for it to be only 1-1 by the 70th minute.

Southampton fans commenting via their Saints Web forum after the 3-1 defeat:

‘Yay. Capitulation.

The Southampton Way.’

‘Really pathetic.’

‘Took them a long time to concede again after the offside goal – good work Saints, nearly held out.’

‘Points lost from winning positions is something we’re good at.’

‘Selles is a disgrace.’

‘Selles makes his subs and then we concede 2 in 2 minutes, again.’

‘That’s more like it. Panic stations resumed.’

‘This second half performance may be the most pathetic display yet.’

‘Masterclass of how not to use subs from the clueless Selles. Handed them the game.’

‘I don’t suppose Selles will admit his substitutions changed the game…..’

‘I know I’m going to take some stick for this, but….

Should have kept Ralph.’

‘HT 0-1

Newcastle reeling, home fans restless.

Selles brainwave, “let’s sit back and invite them onto us, get the crowd up for it and noisy, give them chance after chance after chance…what could possibly go wrong?”.’

‘Would be interested to see JWPs heat map for today. Hes been completely bypassed on everything, defending and attacking.’

‘The most unlikeable Saints team ever. ‘

‘JWP absolutely s… today. Trippier showing how corners should be taken.’

‘One all and he brings on our 2 worst players?’

‘Decided to go out for a 4 mile walk when we were up one nil.

Arriving home to find Selles, for the third game in a row, has made suicidal substitutions and tactical decisions at, or shortly after half-time.’

‘Selles has been a big problem all along ..Newcastle just blew us away 2nd half.’

’30-0

Second half touches in the box.

Brave!’

‘Really hope he’s questioned by the authorities after the game, for chucking this away again.’

‘Leeds, Forest and us for the drop. Everton and Leicester are bound to escape.’

‘Annoyingly I still think we have good players with under-utilised talents. The results against top 6 teams show that. But mismanagement at both pitch and board level all season is what has meant we have never been able to get the players working together and confident.’

‘The 2nd half stats are embarrassing.’

‘Selles is a complete fraud, I hope this is his last game in charge, sadly I doubt it’ll happen.

This is the most pathetic team I’ve ever seen, just horrible at everything.’

‘AMN on that chance when Wilson hit the bar. Just lets him stroll off him. Not an ounce of effort. Pathetic chancer of a player.’

‘Hope someone on TV or radio is going to ask Selles to explain the logic of his substitutions – would love to hear what he has to say on that because he gave Newcastle complete control of the second half. Ok, they’d probably have gone on to win anyway but to hand the game to them without them having to break sweat was a disgrace.’

‘It was an inevitable outcome really, we took the lead so of course we weren’t going to stay in front. We don’t have the character to do that.

That second half flattered us, could have easily been 6, 7 or more. Credit to ABK and Bednarek for at the very least throwing themselves in on that, the rest of the team chucked it in.

Not that it isn’t official already, but we’ll have the R next to us after next Monday I imagine.’

‘Ralph went after the 4-1 defeat by Newcastle – we had won 1 game in 9 in the league, the win away at Bournemouth, and lost 6. At that time there was almost unanimous approval on here for his dismissal, and just about any other team in the division would have ditched a manager with that run of form. The subsequent failures of the club ownership are irrelevant to this point.’

‘That was an utter shambles of a second half. 1-0 up and Selles manages to distill all of the things he’s got hopelessly wrong in previous weeks and got the players to execute that. Never stretch the play when you can invite wave after wave of pressure at the back. Never get a proactive shape when you can react by getting dragged out of postion. Never give yourself a chance to retain the ball when you can hoof it in a panic. Never complete passes or show drive or passion when you can sit back and capitulate. Never give yourself a chance of holding the ball up, when you can replace players with lightweights, with none of those skills. Never give yourself a defensive chance by playing an unbalanced back line, and then weakening it by bring on a loan signing who have been incredibly poor. Just horrendous. The only thing the players have earned is the % cut in ther wages following relegation. They’ve more than earned that. The only thing our coaching staff, and above, have earned are P45s. They shouldn’t be around to taint whoever comes next to try and get us back up.’

‘Taken in isolation it wasn’t a particularly bad showing, any side would struggle up there at the moment with the form they’re in. Wasn’t the worst performance of the season, just not good enough.’

‘1st half not so much, 2nd half was so bad though. We just wilted, looked like a lower league side against a higher league side (which we are), but some of the ‘effort’ put in during that 2nd half by some of our so called professionals should lead to some gross dismissals.’

‘Adam Armstrong is a fraud of a footballer. He didn’t pull up any trees in the B team and then gets a recall. If you are Mara, Onachu, Adams and Sulemana you’d be livid.’

‘I didn’t think we could hire a more incompetent manager than mad Nate, but we did it with Selles. Honestly, he thinks the way to win a game at Newcastle 1-0 up at half-time is to sit back and defend…Adam Armstrong, Walcott, AMN and Elyounoussi on before Che Adams?!

30 touches for Newcastle in our box in the second half to 0 for Saints says it all. Tactical masterclass Selles. Honestly, any one of us on this forum could be a better manager than Selles. Just astonishing incompetence.’

‘Adam Armstrong came on for the last 25 minutes and apparently didn’t touch the ball, except for the kick off after they scored.’

‘Honestly it seems as if Selles has a rather large amount of money on us to go down.’

“Fantastic effort” in the first half, we still should’ve been 4-1 down if Newcastle’s finishing was better.’

‘We had the first two shots on target, so could have been 2 – 0 up before we actually scored.’

‘A really odd bunch are those that ‘support’ this club. The best they could put together was a pathetic chant for Lyanco and Oh When the Saints.

Pathetic on and off the pitch, in a way relegation and a cleansing of fans and players is a positive thing for us.’

‘Pretty sure that anyone who goes all the way to Newcastle for a game we were going to inevitably lose won’t be part of the cleanse you are talking about.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

