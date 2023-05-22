Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Leicester match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Leicester.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Leicester game.

“Leicester’s hope of causing an upset will be based on their ability to counter-attack with pace.

“Dean Smith has certainly added more emphasis on direct attacking with Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes told to play very aggressively up against the defensive line.

“This is causing Leicester’s offside numbers to spike and the markets haven’t quite caught up with that increase as yet.

“Since Smith took charge Leicester are averaging 3.8 offsides per game with them passing the three or more line in five of those six matches.

“That bodes well for the chances of the three or more Leicester offside line landing in this one with a generous 6/4 available with Sky Bet.

“Score prediction is Newcastle 3 Leicester 1”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about Newcastle United and Leicester.

The Sky Sports man is backing Newcastle United to win and I wouldn’t be disagreeing with that prediction.

As Lewis Jones says, Dean Smith has tried to get more of an attacking threat and until the 3-0 defeat to Liverpoo, his first five games in charge had seen Leicester score at least one goal.

However, the fact remains that Leicester have also conceded 15 goals in Smith’s six matches, including eight in their last two!

No wonder the Sky Sports man predicts a comfortable NUFC win with three goals scored.

Leicester haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 21 PL matches and in 14 of those they have conceded two or more.

If NUFC play like they have generally done when winning nine of their last twelve matches, then I think it will become ten in thirteen.

Leicester will have a go tonight BUT not many neutrals, or indeed Leicester fans seemingly, thinking that will equal getting a point, never mind a win.

