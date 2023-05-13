Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Leeds match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Leeds.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Leeds v Newcastle game.

“Newcastle remain the corner kings in the Premier League – they are now up to 243 corners for the season – that’s 21 more than Manchester City.

“There is significant juice in their corner lines here when you not only factor in their red-hot data but also the fact they are taking on a Sam Allardyce-managed team. Leeds will defend deep and in numbers with a focus on soaking up pressure.

“That style of football leads to plenty of match scenarios where corners can be won down the channels.

“In his last 77 games as a manager, Allardyce’s teams are shipping 6.1 corners a game. If you correlate that over a season, it puts that statistic as the third highest in the league for corners conceded.

“This is where the value comes from in the current prices as it is being priced up based on Leeds’ data being managed by Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia where they have conceded the sixth-fewest corners this season at an average of just 4.6 per game. That figure will spike under Allardyce – and we even saw signs of it last week at Man City, where they shipped 10 corners.

“Newcastle have won 43 corners in their last four matches, at a whopping rate of 10.75 per match, yet we can back them to win just six or more in this one at 4/5 with Sky Bet.

“I have that closer to 1/4, so it’s a huge edge. Of course, the higher lines are also worth an interest with nine or more at 4/1 looking very large considering the Toon have cleared it in their last four fixtures.

“Score Prediction – Leeds 0 Newcastle 2”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about Newcastle United and Leeds.

Interesting what he has to say about the number of corners, this was the corner account on 8 May 2023:

Newcastle United attack repeatedly down the flanks, especially with Trippier and whoever is playing in front of him on the right.

Just checking and the corner count in the last four NUFC matches has been Newcastle 9 Tottenham 3, Newcastle 14 Everton 3, Newcastle 11 Southampton 2, Newcastle 9 Arsenal 4.

I think it is realistic to hope that Newcastle can dominate both the corner count and the game / midfield today.

Looking back at that goalless draw on New Year’s Eve when Leeds were very lucky to escape with a point, the stats showed Newcastle 59% possession, corners 9 v 3 and shots on target 5 v 1.

It is just a case of making sure that domination in possession, shots and corners is turned into goals. The last four Newcastle United away games have seen four NUFC wins and 13 goals scored by Eddie Howe’s team, so no reason why the visitors can’t score a few today at Elland Road.

The Sky Sports man is backing Newcastle United to win and I wouldn’t be disagreeing with that prediction.

If NUFC play like they have generally done when winning eight of their last ten matches, then I think it will definitely become nine in eleven.

I think for sure the Sky Sports man will be also proved right on the corners front, hopefully Newcastle United can get a goal or two from that route as well.

